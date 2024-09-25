IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Presents at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders(MDS) 2024

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, September 25, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company that discovers and develops new treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present a poster at this year's edition of the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS), September 27 - October 1, in Philadelphia, USA.

IRLAB's poster describes a meta-analysis of two randomized controlled Phase II trials assessing the efficacy of mesdopetam (IRL790) in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and is entitled "Meta-Analysis of Two Randomized Controlled Trials Assessing the Efficacy of Mesdopetam (IRL790) in Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia in Parkinson's Disease."

The poster will be presented by IRLAB's Director of Clinical Science & Biometrics, Fredrik Hansson, and Susanna Waters, Director of Systems Pharmacology, on 29 September 2024, at 1-3 pm.

Co-authors of the poster are Erik Werner, Nicholas Waters and Joakim Tedroff.

For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.mdscongress.org/

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

