CellPoint Digital Launches its APM Hub, Connecting Airlines and Travel Merchants to 168 Global Alternative Payment Methods

Built to meet the needs of global travel companies and their customers, the APM Hub delivers fast, simplified access to critical alternative payment solutions in every market



LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the leading provider of payment solutions to the airline industry and a global pioneer of Payment Orchestration, is launching its new APM Hub, a comprehensive suite of 168 global alternative payment methods (APMs) available to existing CellPoint Digital clients through a centralised contracting and onboarding process. Recognising the business-critical role APMs play for airlines and travel providers, the APM Hub streamlines and accelerates access to these important payment options, offering a faster time-to-market and simplified integration.

The APM Hub officially launches in early Q4 2024, giving CellPoint Digital customers access to 168 of the most critical alternative payment methods worldwide. By partnering closely with merchants, CellPoint Digital ensures a simplified, single-integration solution and built-in redundancy across its entire ecosystem, providing merchants with a more reliable and resilient payment infrastructure.

Latin America and the EU will be the first regions to go live, with further expansion into the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific planned for late 2024 and continuing into 2025. Airlines such as Arajet, along with many others, are set to benefit significantly from the launch of the APM Hub, enhancing their payment capabilities and customer experience.

Tom Randklev, Global Head of Product at CellPoint Digital, said: "The launch of the APM Hub underscores the growing importance of APMs in what merchants need to offer. We're committed to investing in these solutions today to help drive future business growth-for our partners and ourselves."

Growing Demand and Opportunity for APMs in Travel

APMs, including digital wallets, cash vouchers, bank transfers, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), are rapidly gaining popularity with consumers worldwide. This surge in demand is prompting merchants across industries to offer more APMs to their customers, spurring innovation in the payments sector with new options continuously emerging.

The need to support APMs is especially urgent in the travel industry. According to CellPoint Digital's airline payments report, Payments Come of Age, one in three full-service carriers (FSCs) and nearly half of low-cost carriers (LCCs) currently do not accept APMs. Moreover, three in ten airlines cited the lack of available APMs and regional payment methods as their biggest payment-related challenge.

CellPoint Digital's new APM Hub is designed to help merchants in aviation and other travel sectors close these gaps by expanding the range of payment options they can offer travellers. By supporting local payment preferences, merchants can increase conversion rates, improve acceptance rates, and reduce cart abandonment.

The APM Hub will also enable faster and easier entry into new markets. Available to all CellPoint Digital clients and users of its Payment Orchestration Platform, the APM Hub offers access to global APMs through a single processing platform, with simplified contract addendums and partner click-through terms. CellPoint Digital provides support at every stage-from pricing and integration to onboarding and first-level customer service.

A Bridge for APM Providers to Connect with Leading Travel Brands

The hub opens new opportunities for APM providers to reach customers from many leading airline and travel brands. Head of Partnerships at CellPoint Digital, Andy Sale, said: "By consolidating all APMs into a single hub, we'll drive greater adoption among our merchants and further solidify CellPoint Digital's position as the go-to provider for APMs in the airline and travel industry".

"We're excited to lead the way and partner with leading players in the APM space, which we believe will quickly become a key player in the alternative payments ecosystem."

For more information about CellPoint Digital's APM Hub or to schedule an interview with Global Head of Product Tom Randklev

