GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
80 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's third quarter results 2024

Hydro's third quarter results 2024 will be released at 07:00 CEST?at the same time.?

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.?

To join the webinar and ask questions, register your details in the?webcast page. Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. We advise you to investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
