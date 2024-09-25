Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
BREAKING NEWS: Nachbörsliche Hammermeldung - explodiert die Aktie heute weiter?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
25.09.24
08:06 Uhr
1,846 Euro
+0,002
+0,11 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
25.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.9260 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6020 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8980     GBP1.5800 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9114     GBP1.5916

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,403,671 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,037      1.9040        XDUB     09:56:01      00029239284TRDU1 
1,985      1.9100        XDUB     10:18:55      00029239455TRDU1 
224       1.9100        XDUB     10:18:55      00029239454TRDU1 
2,166      1.9080        XDUB     10:18:55      00029239457TRDU1 
2,181      1.9080        XDUB     10:18:55      00029239456TRDU1 
1,466      1.9100        XDUB     10:57:01      00029240008TRDU1 
2,051      1.9120        XDUB     11:16:52      00029240093TRDU1 
800       1.9120        XDUB     11:16:52      00029240092TRDU1 
1,950      1.9140        XDUB     11:16:52      00029240091TRDU1 
1,116      1.9120        XDUB     11:16:52      00029240094TRDU1 
1,570      1.9100        XDUB     12:04:42      00029240323TRDU1 
375       1.9100        XDUB     12:04:42      00029240322TRDU1 
2,033      1.9080        XDUB     12:04:42      00029240324TRDU1 
1,935      1.9160        XDUB     12:53:27      00029240656TRDU1 
1,990      1.9160        XDUB     12:53:27      00029240655TRDU1 
2,062      1.9160        XDUB     12:53:31      00029240658TRDU1 
2,055      1.9160        XDUB     12:53:31      00029240657TRDU1 
2,023      1.9200        XDUB     13:11:11      00029240902TRDU1 
2,116      1.9260        XDUB     13:21:55      00029240962TRDU1 
1,949      1.9240        XDUB     13:37:10      00029241310TRDU1 
1,952      1.9240        XDUB     14:01:28      00029241485TRDU1 
1,995      1.9240        XDUB     14:01:28      00029241484TRDU1 
1,982      1.9200        XDUB     14:28:03      00029241633TRDU1 
1,912      1.9200        XDUB     14:42:02      00029241717TRDU1 
2,043      1.9200        XDUB     14:45:49      00029241748TRDU1 
3,880      1.9180        XDUB     14:51:40      00029241806TRDU1 
2,013      1.9140        XDUB     15:00:21      00029242044TRDU1 
1,996      1.9120        XDUB     15:00:28      00029242056TRDU1 
1,374      1.9100        XDUB     15:19:31      00029242505TRDU1 
681       1.9100        XDUB     15:19:31      00029242504TRDU1 
2,066      1.9080        XDUB     15:19:31      00029242507TRDU1 
2,125      1.9080        XDUB     15:19:31      00029242506TRDU1 
1,385      1.9020        XDUB     15:33:05      00029242772TRDU1 
330       1.9020        XDUB     15:33:06      00029242773TRDU1 
165       1.9020        XDUB     15:33:07      00029242775TRDU1 
64        1.9020        XDUB     15:33:09      00029242776TRDU1 
24        1.9020        XDUB     15:33:11      00029242777TRDU1 
1,686      1.9000        XDUB     15:47:09      00029242979TRDU1 
1,912      1.9020        XDUB     15:58:59      00029243184TRDU1 
1,916      1.9020        XDUB     15:58:59      00029243183TRDU1 
2,230      1.9000        XDUB     15:59:04      00029243191TRDU1 
2,070      1.9000        XDUB     16:17:09      00029243480TRDU1 
682       1.8980        XDUB     16:19:50      00029243534TRDU1 
536       1.8980        XDUB     16:19:51      00029243535TRDU1 
530       1.8980        XDUB     16:19:51      00029243536TRDU1 
1,210      1.8980        XDUB     16:19:51      00029243537TRDU1 
438       1.8980        XDUB     16:21:32      00029243665TRDU1 
650       1.8980        XDUB     16:25:08      00029243741TRDU1 
1,069      1.8980        XDUB     16:25:08      00029243740TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
886       1.5860        XLON     09:56:01      00029239283TRDU1 
1,200      1.5860        XLON     09:56:01      00029239282TRDU1 
78        1.5860        XLON     09:56:01      00029239281TRDU1 
2,239      1.5920        XLON     11:16:52      00029240090TRDU1 
1,367      1.5900        XLON     12:04:42      00029240321TRDU1 
824       1.5900        XLON     12:04:42      00029240320TRDU1 
4,282      1.6020        XLON     13:21:55      00029240961TRDU1 
2,190      1.5980        XLON     14:27:12      00029241616TRDU1 
720       1.5980        XLON     14:27:12      00029241615TRDU1 
760       1.5980        XLON     14:27:12      00029241614TRDU1 
1,022      1.5980        XLON     14:27:12      00029241613TRDU1 
965       1.5940        XLON     14:51:45      00029241816TRDU1 
1,282      1.5940        XLON     14:51:45      00029241815TRDU1 
2,231      1.5860        XLON     15:19:31      00029242508TRDU1 
2,431      1.5820        XLON     16:18:05      00029243502TRDU1 
2,523      1.5800        XLON     16:25:08      00029243739TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  348839 
EQS News ID:  1994769 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1994769&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
