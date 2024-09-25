DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 24 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 EUR1.9260 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6020 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8980 GBP1.5800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9114 GBP1.5916

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,403,671 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,037 1.9040 XDUB 09:56:01 00029239284TRDU1 1,985 1.9100 XDUB 10:18:55 00029239455TRDU1 224 1.9100 XDUB 10:18:55 00029239454TRDU1 2,166 1.9080 XDUB 10:18:55 00029239457TRDU1 2,181 1.9080 XDUB 10:18:55 00029239456TRDU1 1,466 1.9100 XDUB 10:57:01 00029240008TRDU1 2,051 1.9120 XDUB 11:16:52 00029240093TRDU1 800 1.9120 XDUB 11:16:52 00029240092TRDU1 1,950 1.9140 XDUB 11:16:52 00029240091TRDU1 1,116 1.9120 XDUB 11:16:52 00029240094TRDU1 1,570 1.9100 XDUB 12:04:42 00029240323TRDU1 375 1.9100 XDUB 12:04:42 00029240322TRDU1 2,033 1.9080 XDUB 12:04:42 00029240324TRDU1 1,935 1.9160 XDUB 12:53:27 00029240656TRDU1 1,990 1.9160 XDUB 12:53:27 00029240655TRDU1 2,062 1.9160 XDUB 12:53:31 00029240658TRDU1 2,055 1.9160 XDUB 12:53:31 00029240657TRDU1 2,023 1.9200 XDUB 13:11:11 00029240902TRDU1 2,116 1.9260 XDUB 13:21:55 00029240962TRDU1 1,949 1.9240 XDUB 13:37:10 00029241310TRDU1 1,952 1.9240 XDUB 14:01:28 00029241485TRDU1 1,995 1.9240 XDUB 14:01:28 00029241484TRDU1 1,982 1.9200 XDUB 14:28:03 00029241633TRDU1 1,912 1.9200 XDUB 14:42:02 00029241717TRDU1 2,043 1.9200 XDUB 14:45:49 00029241748TRDU1 3,880 1.9180 XDUB 14:51:40 00029241806TRDU1 2,013 1.9140 XDUB 15:00:21 00029242044TRDU1 1,996 1.9120 XDUB 15:00:28 00029242056TRDU1 1,374 1.9100 XDUB 15:19:31 00029242505TRDU1 681 1.9100 XDUB 15:19:31 00029242504TRDU1 2,066 1.9080 XDUB 15:19:31 00029242507TRDU1 2,125 1.9080 XDUB 15:19:31 00029242506TRDU1 1,385 1.9020 XDUB 15:33:05 00029242772TRDU1 330 1.9020 XDUB 15:33:06 00029242773TRDU1 165 1.9020 XDUB 15:33:07 00029242775TRDU1 64 1.9020 XDUB 15:33:09 00029242776TRDU1 24 1.9020 XDUB 15:33:11 00029242777TRDU1 1,686 1.9000 XDUB 15:47:09 00029242979TRDU1 1,912 1.9020 XDUB 15:58:59 00029243184TRDU1 1,916 1.9020 XDUB 15:58:59 00029243183TRDU1 2,230 1.9000 XDUB 15:59:04 00029243191TRDU1 2,070 1.9000 XDUB 16:17:09 00029243480TRDU1 682 1.8980 XDUB 16:19:50 00029243534TRDU1 536 1.8980 XDUB 16:19:51 00029243535TRDU1 530 1.8980 XDUB 16:19:51 00029243536TRDU1 1,210 1.8980 XDUB 16:19:51 00029243537TRDU1 438 1.8980 XDUB 16:21:32 00029243665TRDU1 650 1.8980 XDUB 16:25:08 00029243741TRDU1 1,069 1.8980 XDUB 16:25:08 00029243740TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 886 1.5860 XLON 09:56:01 00029239283TRDU1 1,200 1.5860 XLON 09:56:01 00029239282TRDU1 78 1.5860 XLON 09:56:01 00029239281TRDU1 2,239 1.5920 XLON 11:16:52 00029240090TRDU1 1,367 1.5900 XLON 12:04:42 00029240321TRDU1 824 1.5900 XLON 12:04:42 00029240320TRDU1 4,282 1.6020 XLON 13:21:55 00029240961TRDU1 2,190 1.5980 XLON 14:27:12 00029241616TRDU1 720 1.5980 XLON 14:27:12 00029241615TRDU1 760 1.5980 XLON 14:27:12 00029241614TRDU1 1,022 1.5980 XLON 14:27:12 00029241613TRDU1 965 1.5940 XLON 14:51:45 00029241816TRDU1 1,282 1.5940 XLON 14:51:45 00029241815TRDU1 2,231 1.5860 XLON 15:19:31 00029242508TRDU1 2,431 1.5820 XLON 16:18:05 00029243502TRDU1 2,523 1.5800 XLON 16:25:08 00029243739TRDU1

