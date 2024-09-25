Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: Nachbörsliche Hammermeldung - explodiert die Aktie heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 08:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caristo Diagnostics Offers £500 to First 100 UK Patients Who Get Advanced Heart Health Screening

OXFORD, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Heart Day on Sept. 29, Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in cardiovascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction, has launched a UK-wide campaign to encourage annual heart-health checks. Caristo will pay £500 to the first 100 people who undergo a physician-approved cardiac CT scan and have it analysed by Caristo's CaRi-Heart® technology between Sept. 29 and Oct. 15, 2024.

Caristo Diagnostics Logo

CaRi-Heart® technology is the only solution in the world able to accurately predict cardiac events up to 10 years in advance by quantifying previously invisible coronary artery inflammation. The technology applies advanced AI algorithms to routine coronary tomography angiography (CCTA) heart scans to visualise and quantify coronary inflammation, a key driver of coronary artery disease and fatal heart attacks.

A May 29 study in the medical journal, The Lancet, examined CaRi-Heart analysis of 40,000 CCTA heart scans and confirmed that the technology can detect invisible coronary inflammation and determine an individual's long-term risk of a fatal cardiac event. CaRi-Heart's unique ability to see coronary inflammation is crucial for the significant number of patients with chest pain who receive a negative CCTA result but nevertheless remain at high risk for cardiovascular events.

Campaign Rules

To qualify for the £500 cash rebate, patients must undergo a cardiac CT (CCTA) scan and CaRi-Heart analysis, which will be billed as usual by their physician. The £500 rebates will be provided directly to patients after both services have been completed. Participants should first speak with their consulting physician to understand if a CaRi-Heart analysis is recommended for them.

See Caristo's website page here, for further details on the campaign and a list of participating clinics.

"At Caristo, prevention of coronary artery disease is the heart of our mission, and we take pride in bringing the revolutionary CaRi-Heart technology to patients," said Frank Cheng, CEO of Caristo. "Our hope is that this campaign will inspire more people to prioritise annual heart screenings and take proactive steps toward managing their health"

Help Decide British Heart Foundation Award Winner

Amid continuing focus on innovative treatments for heart disease, the British Heart Foundation is inviting the public to vote for the winner of the 2024 BHF Research Project of the Year recognising researchers and projects that have helped advance the BHF's mission to fund life-saving research.

One of the three finalists for the award is Charalambos Antoniades, MD, the British Heart Foundation Professor of Cardiology Medicine at the University of Oxford, whose research led directly to the development of CaRi-Heart® technology.

Those interested in learning more about Prof. Antoniades' work and that of the other award finalists can visit https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/bhf-research-story-of-the-year to cast their vote for the BHF Research Project of the Year winner.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiac and vascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university, Caristo has developed a portfolio of imaging-based and AI-assisted platforms that can be applied to aid the prediction and diagnosis of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Caristo has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the best digital health companies, and highlighted by Nature as one of the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs. Find Caristo online on its website, LinkedIn and X.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054669/Caristo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caristo-diagnostics-offers-500-to-first-100-uk-patients-who-get-advanced-heart-health-screening-302257705.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.