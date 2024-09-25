

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 1-month low of 1.1199 against the euro and a 2-1/2-year low of 1.3430 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1180 and 1.3412, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback slipped to a 5-day low of 142.91 and a 1-week low of 0.8415 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 143.21 and 0.8433, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to more than a 1-1/2-year low of 0.6909, a 9-month low of 0.6356 and nearly a 7-month low of 1.3420 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6891, 0.6338 and 1.3430, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.13 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 138.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the franc, 0.70 against the aussie, 0.65 against the kiwi and 1.32 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News