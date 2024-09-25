S&P Dow Jones Indices: Amentum Set to Join S&P 500; Bath & Body Works to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMTM) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30, replacing Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1. Bath & Body Works will replace Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 1. S&P 500 constituent Jacob's Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is spinning off its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber Intelligence business, which will merge with private Amentum to create newly publicly traded Amentum Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on September 30. Bath & Body Works is no longer representative of the large-cap market space and Movado is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept 30, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Amentum AMTM Industrials Oct 1, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Bath & Body Works BBWI Consumer Discretionary Oct 1, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Bath & Body Works BBWI Consumer Discretionary Oct 1, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Movado MOV Consumer Discretionary

