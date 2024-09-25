S&P Dow Jones Indices: Amentum Set to Join S&P 500; Bath & Body Works to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMTM) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30, replacing Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1. Bath & Body Works will replace Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 1. S&P 500 constituent Jacob's Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is spinning off its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber Intelligence business, which will merge with private Amentum to create newly publicly traded Amentum Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on September 30. Bath & Body Works is no longer representative of the large-cap market space and Movado is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Sept 30, 2024
S&P 500
Addition
Amentum
AMTM
Industrials
Oct 1, 2024
S&P 500
Deletion
Bath & Body Works
BBWI
Consumer Discretionary
Oct 1, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Bath & Body Works
BBWI
Consumer Discretionary
Oct 1, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Movado
MOV
Consumer Discretionary
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices