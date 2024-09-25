DJ Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc (DSUS LN) Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.5548 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 306096 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 348865 EQS News ID: 1994949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 25, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)