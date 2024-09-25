Havfram signs contract with Luxcara for Waterkant offshore wind farm in German North Sea

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havfram has signed a contract with Luxcara, an independent German asset manager specialized in clean energy infrastructure projects, for the transport and installation support of wind turbines for the Waterkant offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The agreement covers the vessel charter for transport and installation of 16 of the foreseen 18.5 MW turbines. Havfram will execute the works during the spring of 2028, using one of its advanced Wind Turbine Installation vessels, currently under construction.

Waterkant will be built approximately 90 km off the island of Borkum and have a capacity of approximately 270 MW.

"We are honored to contribute to Germany's renewable energy goals by supporting Luxcara with the Waterkant project," said Even Larsen, CEO at Havfram Wind. He added: "This agreement not only expands our growing client portfolio, but also strengthens our contract backlog. With our two state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Installation vessels that are due to be delivered second half of 2025, Havfram is perfectly equipped to meet the challenges of the offshore wind industry."

Holger Matthiesen, Project Director at Luxcara and Managing Director of the project company Waterkant Energy, said: "We are excited to partner with Havfram, having secured one of the world's most advanced offshore Wind Turbine Installation vessels for the German Waterkant offshore wind project. This underscores our dedication to leveraging European expertise and resources, fostering innovation within the renewable energy sector, and accelerating the clean energy transition in Germany."

About Havfram

Havfram is a pure play offshore wind company, providing transport and installation services to the offshore wind sector as an owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation vessels (WTIVs). Leveraging its deep offshore wind industry knowledge, together with decades of know-how from the Norwegian energy & marine sectors and essential experience in operating in harsh offshore environments, Havfram offers the highest standards and services to customers worldwide. Havfram is majority owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), one of Canada's largest pension investors, and Sandbrook Capital, a leading climate fund led by an experienced team determined to combine consistent financial returns and real climate impact.

About Luxcara

Luxcara is an independent asset manager offering equity and debt investment opportunities to international investors in the global clean energy infrastructure market. The Hamburg-based company acquires, structures, finances and operates clean infrastructure projects with a long-term, buy-build-operate approach for the clean energy transition. Luxcara's longstanding focus on unsubsidized markets has made the company one of Europe's most prominent investors in projects with long-term power purchase agreements.

The company's portfolio includes clean energy infrastructure across Europe. Its track record, dating back to 2009, makes Luxcara one of the continent's most experienced asset managers for clean energy investments.

Media contact for Havfram:

Corinna Thiel

Marketing & Communication Manager at Havfram

Telephone: +47- 922 78 637

E-mail: corinna.thiel@havfram.com

Media contact for Luxcara:

Lars Haugwitz

GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation mbH

Telephone: +49 69 97 12 47 34

E-mail: haugwitz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/havfram/r/havfram-signs-contract-with-luxcara-for-waterkant-offshore-wind-farm-in-german-north-sea,c4042335

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/havfram/i/havfram-ng20000x-hf-jack-up-wtiv,c3336775 Havfram NG20000X-HF Jack-Up WTIV https://news.cision.com/havfram/i/ingrid-due-gundersen-group-ceo-havfram,c3336776 Ingrid Due-Gundersen GROUP CEO HAVFRAM https://news.cision.com/havfram/i/even-larsen-ceo-havfram-wind,c3336777 Even Larsen CEO HAVFRAM WIND

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/havfram-signs-contract-with-luxcara-for-waterkant-offshore-wind-farm-in-german-north-sea-302258325.html