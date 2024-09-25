Anzeige
25.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
Mencom Corporation: Mencom Strengthens European Presence with New Sales Office in the Netherlands

OAKWOOD, Ga. and ALMELO, Netherlands, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mencom Corporation, a global manufacturer of industrial connector solutions for power, control, signal and networking applications, has announced the opening of its new sales office in the Netherlands. This strategic move highlights Mencom's dedication to serving its expanding customer base and distribution partners throughout the European Union.

New sales office for the European market

The new Dutch office will function as a central hub for sales activities, product demonstrations, training sessions and client meetings. A dedicated team of sales professionals versed in Mencom's product portfolio will offer tailored support and guidance to customers across the region.

"Our investment in a European sales presence allows us to better serve our customers and meet increasing demand for Mencom's innovative solutions," said Bruce Mistarz, CEO of Mencom Corporation. "With this expansion, we reinforce our position as a trusted partner delivering exceptional value to the European market."

In conjunction with their acquisition of a manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic, this new Dutch office aims to streamline operations and ensure prompt product delivery across Europe. Plus, customers can anticipate service with local product availability and quicker response times. The company is committed to strengthening its presence in Europe while maintaining its commitment to customer satisfaction.

For any questions regarding Mencom's new office in Europe, products, or customer support, please contact the following:

Mencom Europe
Windmolen 22
7609NN Almelo
The Netherlands

http://www.mencomcorp.eu
+31 548 659 054
europe@mencomcorp.eu

For details, contact:
Mark Dixon
Marketing Manager
Email: mark@mencom.com
Phone: (770)534-4585

Mencom Corporation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514424/Mencom_Corporation_New_sales_office.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mencom-strengthens-european-presence-with-new-sales-office-in-the-netherlands-302257706.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
