Mittwoch, 25.09.2024

PR Newswire
25.09.2024 10:42 Uhr

Yinergy Digital Power Technology: Yinergy Makes UK Debut at Solar & Storage Live 2024, Showcasing Innovative Energy Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yinergy made its UK debut at the 2024 Solar & Storage Live exhibition in Birmingham on September 24, 2024, showcasing its innovative energy solutions at booth B26. The company presented a range of cutting-edge products, including its latest hybrid inverters and smart residential energy solutions.

Yinergy show its innovative and efficient products and energy solutions at booth B26 on the Solar & Storage Live 2024

Tailored for the UK market, Yinergy introduced a new series of 3-6kW single-phase hybrid inverters and residential solar+storage solutions. The single-phase hybrid inverter is highly efficient, cost-effective, and safe, boasting an average power generation efficiency improvement of 0.3% and standby power consumption of less than 5W, making it an ideal choice for modern households. Additionally, Yinergy launched an integrated solution combining inverters, batteries, and smart EV charging, offering easy installation, convenient maintenance, and significantly enhanced efficiency. This comprehensive solution attracted significant attention from visitors due to its practical features.

Yinergy's three-phase hybrid inverters, single-phase inverters, and smart EV chargers also garnered considerable interest during the exhibition. The three-phase hybrid inverters achieved a charge and discharge efficiency of up to 97.3% while reducing installation time by 40%, perfectly combining high efficiency with ease of installation. A spokesperson for Yinergy remarked, "We have observed strong demand in the UK market for highly efficient and reliable inverter products. Yinergy is committed to customer-centric innovation and will continue to deepen our presence in the UK market."

With its highly compatible solutions and cutting-edge products, Yinergy is fulfilling its brand mission, "For Your Dream of Green Energy." By focusing on innovation and sustainability, Yinergy is well-positioned to contribute to the future of renewable energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515114/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yinergy-makes-uk-debut-at-solar--storage-live-2024-showcasing-innovative-energy-solutions-302258361.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
