Vantage Copy Trading enters its innovative strategy-centric era

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset CFD broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is excited to introduce the new "strategies" feature - a major upgrade to its Copy Trading feature that is designed to offer traders a more flexible, intuitive and knowledge-based trading experience.

Copy trading platforms typically highlight the persona of individual signal providers. Vantage Copy Trading offers a refreshing change - allowing clients to choose and copy preferred strategies based on their trading preferences, risk appetite and personal goals.

The new feature removes the limitation of copying individual signal providers in their entirety. Instead, users can copy a variety of curated trading strategies.

Every signal provider can offer up to 10 distinct strategies, each tailored to different trading styles and objectives. Copiers can select and follow multiple strategies simultaneously using new pre-set filters, including "Most Copied," "Highest Annual Return," "Low Risk and Stable Return," "High Win Rate," and "Top Signal Providers."

This update also brings a freshly revamped interface and enhanced capabilities, facilitating the exploration and following of multiple trading strategies. These include a range of user-friendly improvements, such as a simplified access to filters, an enhanced search bar, and a more dynamic display for profiles and trading strategies.

Lian J, User Growth Director at Vantage, says, "With the introduction of Multiple Strategies, our copy traders can now invest their resources in personalised and potentially high-performing trades. This upgrade not only broadens their financial horizons but also significantly enhances their trading experience."

Explore Copy Trading on the Vantage App today.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs and engaging in copy trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose more than your initial investment. Copy trading does not guarantee profits, as past performance of signal providers is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513976/PR_Hero_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-copy-trading-enters-its-innovative-strategy-centric-era-302258036.html