- BARCLAYS CUTS WISE PRICE TARGET TO 900 (1000) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS BIG TECHNOLOGIES PRICE TARGET TO 140 (155) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES BEAZLEY PLC PRICE TARGET TO 977 (873) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS PZ CUSSONS PRICE TARGET TO 120 (130) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 1650 (1750) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES AG BARR PRICE TARGET TO 760 (685) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 2400 (2450) PENCE - 'SELL' - JPMORGAN CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 650 (800) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS SMITHS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2070 (2100) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN PLACEST EASYJET ON 'POSITIVE CATALYST WATCH' - 'TOP PICK'



