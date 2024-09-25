

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors reassessed the ability of China's stimulus to boost demand.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,287 after closing up 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Mining stocks traded mixed, while energy giants BP Plc and Shell were down around half a percent each.



Property website Rightmove fell about 1 percent after its board unanimously turned down a revised takeover offer from Australia's REA Group, saying the increased proposal continues to be unattractive and materially undervalues the company and its future prospects.



Avingtrans, a provider of engineered products and services, was down 0.6 percent after it reported a decline in preliminary earnings for the full year.



LondonMetric Property was marginally higher after acquiring Urban Logistics portfolio for 78 million pounds from a FSTE 100 pension fund.



