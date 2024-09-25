Phoenix Motor Inc.: PhoenixEV Announces Partnership with APTA, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Public Transportation

Phoenix Motor Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PEV) PhoenixEV, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) development for the commercial sector, today announced its membership in the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), a move that underscores the company's dedication to advancing sustainable transportation solutions.

APTA is the nation's largest public transportation association, representing all modes of public transportation in North America. By joining APTA, PhoenixEV gains access to a network of industry leaders, advocacy resources, and opportunities to collaborate on the future of public transportation.

"We are excited to join APTA, one of the largest and most influential organizations in the public transportation industry. Our range of all-electric transit buses, paratransit buses, trucks and infrastructure solutions complement the zero emission goals of the transit industry." says Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV.



PhoenixEV to Showcase Sustainable Solutions at APTA TRANSform Conference

In addition to joining APTA, PhoenixEV will be a proud exhibitor at the upcoming APTA TRANSform Conference taking place September 28th through October 2nd in Anaheim, California. Conference attendees are invited to visit PhoenixEV at booth #125 to learn more about the company's electric vehicle solutions for the public transportation sector.

To schedule a meeting with PhoenixEV representatives at the conference, please contact Jose at sales@phoenixmotorcars.com.



About PhoenixEV

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, specializes in designing, building, and integrating electric drive systems, along with manufacturing heavy-duty transit buses and medium- to light-duty commercial EVs. The company operates under two primary brands: "PhoenixEV," focusing on commercial products such as heavy and medium-duty EVs (including transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses, and delivery trucks), and "EdisonFuture," aimed at offering light-duty EVs. Phoenix is committed to being a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of electric vehicles and EV technologies. To learn more, please visit www.phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

marketing@phoenixmotorcars.com

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

PEV@redchip.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.