25.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
Premia Partners: Premia new ETF debuts on HKEX providing cost-efficient tool for Asia investment grade USD bonds

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, the leading homegrown ETF provider from Hong Kong, announces listing of Premia J.P. Morgan Asia Credit Investment Grade USD Bond ETF (the ETF) on HKEX today.

The physically replicated ETF covers a diversified basket of USD bonds from investment grade sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers across Asia ex-Japan markets, and has a total expense ratio of 0.23% p.a.

  • Premia J.P. Morgan Asia Credit Investment Grade USD Bond ETF [Tickers: 3411 (HKD) / 9411 (USD)] tracks the J.P. Morgan Asia Credit Index - Investment Grade (the index).
  • The ETF takes a market value weighted approach, covers only investment grade issues rated by S&P, Moody's or Fitch, and excludes loss absorbing instruments such as Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1s) and Contingent convertibles (CoCos).
  • Listed on HKEX, the ETF trades in Asia time zone in alignment with the underlying bonds, enjoys waiver for Hong Kong stamp duties, and HKEX trading and settlement fee.
  • The ETF is designed for portfolio completion, income and diversification, and allows investors to conveniently access a diversified basket of high-quality investment grade USD bonds with a simple, one ticker trade.

"We are delighted to expand our fixed income suite with this new ETF for Asia ex-Japan USD investment grade bonds," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Similar to other Premia ETFs, this ETF is designed specifically as a cost-efficient allocation tool, and is a very timely strategy well placed to capture the tailwind opportunities in the current interest rate environment."

For enquiry
+852 2950 5777
enquiries@premia-partners.com

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016, Premia Partners is one of the leading ETF managers from Hong Kong, dedicated to building low-cost, efficient, best practice ETFs for Asia. As of Sep 25th 2024, Premia Partners manages 10 equity and fixed income ETFs designed as low-cost, efficient allocation tools for Asia. For more information on Premia or Premia ETFs covering China, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Innovative Technology/ Metaverse, Vietnam, China high yield bonds, China government bonds, Asia investment grade USD bonds and US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premia-new-etf-debuts-on-hkex-providing-cost-efficient-tool-for-asia-investment-grade-usd-bonds-302257418.html

