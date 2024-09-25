Sanofi: Poland's EU Presidency - Paving the Way for a Competitive Pharmaceutical Industry

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Poland prepares for its EU Presidency, health needs to be a major focus, given its crucial role in Europe's prosperity and global competitiveness. Predictable pharmaceutical legislation is essential for creating a stable regulatory environment that fosters innovation and investment, ensuring the availability of critical medicines and vaccines and the development of innovative treatments to address future health challenges.

Being a key priority, Poland's EU Presidency will be advancing the Commission's proposal on the new pharmaceutical legislation. This legislative effort aims to strengthen Europe's regulatory framework and ensure timely patient access to essential medicines and vaccines. Michaela Scheiffert, Central & South Europe MCO Lead at Sanofi, remarked: "The Pharma Legislation is a once in a generation reform, touching every aspect of medicines and vaccines life cycle. It will set the direction of pharma for decades to come in terms of Europe's global competitiveness and efforts to address inequalities in access to diagnostics, medicines and vaccines across Member States. Some proposals will have positive impact on competitiveness in EU, like bringing EMA timelines closer to the FDA. However, there are many downside risks in the legislation. In its current form, we fear the overall package will reduce incentives and predictability, while increasing the regulatory burden on companies to discover, develop and deliver new treatments and vaccines in Europe. This will not improve access or affordability and is not in the best interests of patients. So, all relevant stakeholders need to work together to mitigate the risks but also reinforce Europe's competitiveness, sovereignty and security."

Digital Transformation of Healthcare

Another major health priority during Poland's Presidency will be the digital transformation of healthcare, focusing on cybersecurity for medical devices and the implementation of the European Health Data Space (EHDS). The exchange of cross-border digital health data will be a central theme, with a conference planned for May to explore patients' roles in this evolving landscape.

Health Prevention Initiatives and Mental Health

Poland's EU Presidency will also emphasize health prevention initiatives, focusing on obesity, alcohol prevention, and non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease and oncology. Mental health-particularly that of children and youth-will be another top priority. The adoption of Council conclusions and a cross-sectoral conference in April will address this critical issue. Sanofi is supporting screening and preventive initiatives specifically immunization, by building an effective dialogue with Health Authorities and the Ministry of Health to prioritize the prevention of both lifestyle-related and infectious diseases.

Vaccination as a Key Preventive Measure

Vaccination is a crucial part of the broader prevention strategy. Despite its effectiveness in preventing severe diseases, only a small portion of healthcare budgets in many European countries is allocated to prevention. A new paradigm is needed to shift the healthcare model from reacting to illness to proactively promoting health. Goze Umurhan, General Manager Vaccines for Central & South Europe MCO at Sanofi, emphasized: "Vaccination is a strategic investment with long-term economic, health, and social benefits. Beyond the initial costs, the long-term advantages of vaccination are undeniable in terms of reducing healthcare expenses, improving quality of life, and promoting economic stability. For decision-makers, supporting and investing in robust vaccination programs is not only a moral obligation but also a sound economic strategy to ensure a healthier and more prosperous future in Europe. Sanofi's efforts to expand access to vaccines, including those for RSV, are key to shaping a healthier future."

Sanofi's Role in Europe's Competitiveness

Many of these challenges and proof points were discussed during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, one of Central and Eastern Europe's most important and prestigious economic and political event, often referred to as the "Eastern Davos," where Sanofi was a partner. Pharma industry, with €44.5 billion invested just in R&D in 2022 in Europe, is a clear driver of the EU economy and competitiveness. Europe is and remains a strategic geography for Sanofi. "We are the largest research-based pharma headquartered in the EU, with 40,000 employees and R&D intensity of 11%, contributing to the EU's GDP with investments worth €29 billion, including €2 billion from EU-based R&D. Our priority is to understand immunological pathways and use this knowledge to develop innovative, effective therapies. We believe that Europe has the potential and capabilities to be at the forefront of the AI revolution in medicines and leading in emerging growth areas such as immuno-science," added Michaela Scheiffert.

By maintaining a robust health security agenda and strengthening its industrial resilience, Europe can ensure a prosperous and healthy future. Poland's leadership in navigating these critical health priorities during its EU Presidency will play a key role in shaping the continent's future.

