Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|18/09/2024
|208 700
|60.54
|12 635 470
|19/09/2024
|119 300
|63.09
|7 527 031
|20/09/2024
|240 500
|62.15
|14 947 700
|23/09/2024
|240 000
|61.81
|14 835 072
|24/09/2024
|55 000
|65.47
|3 600 977
|Previous Transactions
|1 038 589
|Accumulated to date
|1 902 089
|60.42
|114 919 859
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 15 984 594 shares, corresponding to 0.80% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
