

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of economic data updates from the U.S. that hold sway over the Fed's monetary easing plans. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday also added to the nervousness in the market.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index is hovering near the flatline. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices slipped as the euphoria that followed China's stimulus announcements faded. Gold scaled fresh peaks again, extending gains for the 6th straight day. Top-ranked cryptocurrencies are trading in a mixed fashion.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,221.50, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,731.60, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 18,916.95, down 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,300.64, up 0.22% France's CAC 40 at 7,580.24, down 0.31% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,920.25, down 0.41% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,910.50, down 0.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,126.40, down 0.19% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,896.31, up 1.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,129.10, up 0.68%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1185, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3369, down 0.32% USD/JPY at 144.09, up 0.62% AUD/USD at 0.6874, down 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.3438, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 100.49, up 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.756%, up 0.49% Germany at 2.1630%, up 1.31% France at 2.914%, up 0.28% U.K. at 3.9935%, up 1.31% Japan at 0.815%, up 0.49%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $74.00, down 0.63%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $71.01, down 0.77%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,680.25, up 0.12%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,612.97, up 0.16% Ethereum at $2,620.35, down 0.90% BNB at $594.79, down 1.33% Solana at $149.90, up 2.31% XRP at $0.587, down 0.52%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News