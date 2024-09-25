

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German arms and ammunition manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that a NATO customer has placed an order for mortar shells for the NATO partner's armed forces.



The value of the order, which was booked at the beginning of the third quarter, corresponds to a volume in the mid double-digit million euros range.



A six-digit number of mortar shells of various types will be manufactured by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions S.A.U., Spain, the company said.



The order also includes various additional services as part of the product launch.



The delivery of the ammunition is scheduled to begin in summer 2025, and be completed in 2026.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News