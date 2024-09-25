Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
25.09.24
13:24 Uhr
91,44 Euro
-0,41
-0,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
25.09.2024
Morgan Stanley B.V. - six months interim report and financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the interim report and financial statements for the six months period 30 June 2024 as expressed in article 5.25d of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website:

4061 Morgan Stanley B.V. - Year 2024 - Doc Interim

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morgan-stanley-bv--six-months-interim-report-and-financial-statements-for-the-period-ended-30-june-2024-302258475.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
