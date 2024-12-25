EQS-News: CGRE AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update/Miscellaneous
Press Release
mwb research continues to rate CGRE AG shares as 'Buy' - CGRE AG will be at trade fair EXPO REAL 2024 for the first time
Leipzig, 25 September 2024 - CGRE AG, the listed real estate platform based in Leipzig, Germany has received a reiterated 'Buy' recommendation as part of an update, provided by mwb research AG on 24th September 2024. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 15.00.
Since the initial study in July, CGRE AG has made remarkable progress evolving into a notable player in the German real stock market universe following the reverse merger, according to the mwb Research AG report. An investment in CGRE AG offers the potential to successfully benefit from the extraordinary real estate development potentials, currently being observed in German property markets.
Jürgen Kutz, member of the executive board of CGRE AG reiterated 'We are consistently pursuing the company's realigned business model,' . 'CGRE AG offers attractive investment opportunities for institutional investors and family offices interested in entering the market within the currently favourable acquisition environment.'
CGRE AG will for the first-time exhibit at the Expo Real real estate trade fair in Munich from 7 - 9 October 2024 as a partner of the Berlin-Brandenburg capital region stand at B2.240.
Ronald Pofalla, speaker of the executive board of CGRE AG stated 'With access to comprehensive planning, construction and land resources, CGRE AG can thus capture the entire value creation chain - a unique selling point that is rarely found on the German property market. In this respect, we are delighted to present the wide range of investment opportunities at the most important trade fair in the property sector.'
By cooperating with other significant market players, CGRE AG creates the ideal conditions for operating flexibly, reliably and efficiently on the German property and capital markets, i.e. acquiring major construction and project developments, structuring the necessary financing and completing the construction work.
The current mwb research AG report is available on CGRE AG 's corporate website (www.cgre.ag) in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Investor announcements'.
About CGRE AG
CGRE AG is a property company based in Leipzig and listed on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock corporation is operationally organised in three divisions with different weightings: property portfolio with current income (Yield), construction projects with a medium-term completion horizon (Growth) and building land development (Site). In addition to traditional portfolio management, the company will focus on the project development of modern and sophisticated urban neighbourhoods.
Contact:
Jürgen Kutz
CEO
aktie@cgre.ag
25.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CGRE AG
|Wachsmuthstraße 4
|04229 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 26 98 4-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 26 98 4-31
|E-mail:
|aktie@cgre.ag
|Internet:
|www.cgre.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0N3EU3
|WKN:
|A0N3EU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board)
|EQS News ID:
|1995541
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1995541 25.09.2024 CET/CEST