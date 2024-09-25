Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 13:30 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VAPORESSO Showcased Latest Innovations at InterTabac 2024, Joining Forces with DOJO and DELICIU

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a pioneer in the vaping industry, took the stage at InterTabac 2024, the world's leading trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories, showcasing its latest cutting-edge products. Featured at the booth were the newly launched ECO NANO PRO, ECO NANO 2, ARMOUR G and models from the popular GEN series. Joining the presentation were the vape brand DOJO and e-liquid brand DELICIU.

VAPORESSO, DOJO, DELICIU AT InterTabac 2024

The highlight of this year's exhibition includes display of the ECO NANO PRO and ECO NANO 2. Equipped with COREX SMOOTH heating technology, these devices are designed to deliver unmatched flavor in smoothness and richness, along with extended lifespans of the pod. ECO NANO PRO provides comprehensive entertainment and interactive features, catering to users with deeper personalization needs. ECO NANO 2 features a new 0.6O pod with a 6ml pod capacity, ensuring a longer pod lifespan with a more convenient and enjoyable vaping journey.

At InterTabac 2024, VAPORESSO also unveiled its newest pod mod device, the ARMOUR G, featuring patented ultra-high density battery and a powerful 3000mAh battery packed into a compact and portable design. Like its predecessors, the ARMOUR G integrates COREX heating technology and the AXON chipset, delivering consistent and exceptional flavor with every puff for an enhanced vaping experience.

Alongside these new entries, the GEN MAX and GEN SE, designed for Direct-to-Lung (DTL) users, feature upgraded iTank T with top airflow and filling, while the GEN MOD with AXON CHIP offers customizable modes for a personalized vaping experience.

VAPORESSO's booth also featured an exciting collaboration with DOJO, a newly launch vape brand, and DELICIU, an innovative e-liquid brand known for its high-quality flavor blends. Powered by VAPORESSO, DOJO showcased its BLAST 6000, the industry's first 10+2ml replaceable pot kit, which offers up to 6000 puffs with a prefilled pod and a 10ml e-liquid container. Equipped with COREX 2.0 mesh coil technology, it delivers dense vapor, bold flavors, and consistent taste for a premium vaping experience. DELICIU's e-liquid uses natural extraction technology to deliver great experience and premium quality with authentic and vibrant flavors. Its innovative formulation is coil-friendly, preventing burnt taste and ensuring a longer-lasting, smoother vaping experience. This joint showcase exemplifies VAPORESSO's commitment to innovation and fostering partnerships that elevate the vaping experience.

Additionally, VAPORESSO is proud to announce its involvement in the MISSION MIXOLOGIST Battle, an e-liquid mixing competition, held before the exhibition. The battle featured the ECO NANO 2 as the official device, chosen for its ability to accurately showcase the unique characteristics of each participant's vape creations and deliver authentic flavor reproduction, further demonstrating VAPORESSO's commitment to supporting innovation and craftsmanship in the vaping industry.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavor to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally. We embody a vision where our technology and values merge, crafting a better, cleaner, and more enjoyable life for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513635/VAPORESSO_DOJO_DELICIU_AT_InterTabac_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-showcased-latest-innovations-at-intertabac-2024-joining-forces-with-dojo-and-deliciu-302258499.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.