Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced its inaugural exploration drill program at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project, in Wyoming, USA. Myriad Uranium holds a 75% earnable interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project which saw C$117m (2024$) in exploration and development expenditures by Union Pacific during the 1970s.

Harris Exploration Drilling Co. Ltd. of Fallon, Nevada is contracted to conduct the drilling using two diamond drills and one reverse circulation drill. DGI Geoscience US Inc. is on-site to survey the holes as they are completed with Spectral Gamma Ray and Acoustic and Optical Televiewer.

Thomas Lamb, Myriad's CEO, commented: "Myriad Uranium has completed the first borehole of the Company's 2024 campaign and it is being surveyed as I write this. I would like to thank our lead geologist George van der Walt for his excellent work to-date. I would also like to thank our technical advisors Jim Davis and Doug Christopherson for their invaluable input. Mr. Davis was Union Pacific's exploration manager at Copper Mountain during the late 1970s."

A September 23, 2024 news release which contains detailed technical and historical information can be viewed here. Photos and videos of the drilling will from time to time be posted at our Twitter account here.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific, which developed a mine plan and built a leach pad for one of the deposits at Copper Mountain. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. A recent interview with Crux Investor can be viewed here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc., For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224500

SOURCE: Myriad Uranium Corp.