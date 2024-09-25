Ainos, Inc. Receives IRB Approval From National Taiwan University Hospital for HIV-Oral Warts Clinical Trial, Highlighting Value of FDA-Designated Orphan Drug VELDONA

Next step will be receiving approval from Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA)

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), an innovative healthcare company focused on advanced AI-driven point-of-care testing ("POCT") and low-dose interferon therapeutics, today announced it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval from the National Taiwan University Hospital for its clinical trial focused on treating oral warts in HIV-positive patients. This trial will evaluate VELDONA®, Ainos' low-dose oral interferon formulation, which has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), as a potential treatment for HIV-related oral warts.

VELDONA®, as an oral interferon therapy, is recognized for its potential efficacy and patient convenience, particularly in treating rare diseases. The FDA's orphan drug designation not only highlights the drug's promise in addressing HIV-related oral warts but also offers significant regulatory advantages, accelerating its path to commercialization to meet an unmet medical need.

Oral warts are a common complication in HIV-positive patients, severely impacting their quality of life. According to UNAIDS, in 2023 there were approximately 39.9 million people living with HIV globally, with 1.3 million new infections and 630,000 AIDS-related deaths. In Taiwan, there were around 35,500 individuals living with HIV and 940 reported new cases in 2023. There were 666 new reported cases as of August 2024.

Clinical Trial Overview

The clinical trial, titled "Evaluation of Human Interferon Alpha Administered Oromucosally in the Treatment of Oral Warts in HIV-Seropositive Subjects Receiving Combination Anti-Retroviral Therapy" (Protocol No.: 03HUHI19), will be conducted as a single-site study at the National Taiwan University Hospital. The trial was submitted for IRB review on June 27, 2024, and received formal approval on September 18, 2024 (NTUH-REC No.: 202407046MSB).

The study will enroll 40 HIV-positive participants, who will be randomly assigned in a 1:3 ratio to either the VELDONA® group or a placebo group. Participants will take 10 sublingual tablets of VELDONA® or placebo daily for 24 weeks. The primary and secondary endpoints of the trial are to evaluate the efficacy of VELDONA® in combination with antiretroviral therapy compared to placebo in treating oral warts in HIV-positive patients.

Orphan Drug Value and Future Plans

As an FDA-designated orphan drug, VELDONA® not only holds significant clinical potential but also offers a convenient oral administration method, especially beneficial for patients requiring long-term or chronic treatment. The successful initiation of this clinical trial represents a key milestone in the global development of VELDONA® for the treatment of HIV-related oral warts.

Before the trial can officially begin, an approval from Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) is required. Ainos has already submitted the application through Bestat Pharmaservices Corporation, a TFDA-certified Contract Research Organization (CRO), on August 28, 2024. The Site Initiation Visit (SIV) is expected to take place in November 2024, with patient enrollment anticipated to last one year. The study is expected to conclude by July 2026.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos is a diversified healthcare company focused on novel AI-powered point-of-care testing (POCT) and low-dose interferon therapeutics (VELDONA). The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes VELDONA human and animal oral therapeutics, human orphan drugs, and telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by its AI Nose technology platform.

The name "Ainos" is a combination of "AI" and "Nose" to reflect the Company's commitment to empowering individuals to manage their health more effectively with next-generation AI-driven POCT solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.