Horizon3.ai, a global leader in autonomous security solutions, today announced the appointment of Keith Poyser as Vice President for EMEA. Poyser brings more than 25 years of experience in driving sales growth, strategy, and business development in leading cybersecurity and technology firms. He joins Horizon3.ai at a time of significant market expansion as the company continues to deliver its cutting-edge solution, NodeZero, to organizations worldwide.

Poyser has built an impressive career in the technology sector, holding key leadership roles at organizations like SentinelOne, Palo Alto Networks, BigFix, and IBM. With a proven track record of building and revamping sales teams, developing go-to-market strategies, and driving sustained growth, Poyser is well-positioned to lead Horizon3.ai's expansion efforts across the EMEA region.

"I focus on three key aspects in any opportunity: people, technology, and market potential," said Poyser. "Horizon3.ai excels in all three areas. The company boasts a top-tier leadership team, innovative technology with clear differentiation that addresses real-world challenges, and a strong market opportunity. As organizations seek to reduce costs and manage risks, the NodeZero autonomous penetration testing platform is a game changer. I'm excited to join Horizon3.ai at this pivotal stage of advancement, lead the existing EMEA team, and help drive regional expansion and growth."

Poyser's leadership will focus on strategic talent development, refining go-to-market strategies, operational excellence, and expanding partnerships across key verticals and regions. He emphasizes the importance of efficient resource management and delivering value to clients as Horizon3.ai continues to help organizations address today's most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

"We are thrilled to have Keith join our leadership team," said Matt Harley, CRO at Horizon3.ai. "His deep experience in cybersecurity, combined with his proven ability to scale businesses, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in the EMEA market. The growing demand for cyber risk assessments across regions has made the NodeZero platform the ideal solution for helping organizations meet critical regulatory requirements, such as the NIS 2 Directive, ensuring compliance while safeguarding their infrastructures."

Poyser's prior roles include leadership positions at SentinelOne, where he served as Area Vice President for Northern EMEA, and Palo Alto Networks, where he led Enterprise Sales and then served as Interim Vice President for Western Europe. His wealth of experience includes leading teams through periods of rapid growth, driving sales excellence, and consistently exceeding performance targets.

With his deep understanding of the EMEA market, Poyser is ready to lead the company's next phase of expansion. Outside of work, Poyser, who is based just outside of London, enjoys the outdoors and is an accomplished long-range rifle competitor, having represented the UK internationally.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai's NodeZero Autonomous Security Platform offers integrated threat detection, autonomous pentesting, third-party risk management, and comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) insights. It enhances organizational security by proactively identifying and remediating exploitable vulnerabilities, while strategically deploying deception and threat detection through NodeZero Tripwires. Founded in 2019 by former industry leaders and U.S. National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

