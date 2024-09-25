Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Host Investor Event to Review Orexin Portfolio Strategy

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that it will host an investor event for financial analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT in Waltham, Mass. Members of Alkermes' Research & Development team will review the company's orexin portfolio and development strategy. The event will also feature a clinician and thought leader panel discussion. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

The event will also be available virtually via webcast. Registration for the webcast is available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

