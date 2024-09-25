Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024

WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
24.09.24
18:47 Uhr
24,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,40024,60015:28
24,40024,60015:28
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Host Investor Event to Review Orexin Portfolio Strategy

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that it will host an investor event for financial analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT in Waltham, Mass. Members of Alkermes' Research & Development team will review the company's orexin portfolio and development strategy. The event will also feature a clinician and thought leader panel discussion. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

The event will also be available virtually via webcast. Registration for the webcast is available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-host-investor-event-to-review-orexin-portfolio-strategy-302257831.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
