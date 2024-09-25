SMISS Technology Co., Ltd.: iHit Tech Makes Its Debut in the Southeast Asian Market, Exploring the Development Potential of Pure Quality Products with Local Vape Brands

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHit Tech is excited to announce its first participation in the ANTYS New Tobacco Exhibition, representing a pivotal entry into the Southeast Asian market. This event offered a valuable opportunity for iHit Tech to connect with local brand representatives and explore the current dynamics of the Southeast Asian vape market, as well as the emerging trends for ceramic coil vaping products.

At the exhibition, iHit Tech showcased a comprehensive range of atomization technology solutions, including the iHit Solo, iHit Dual, and iHit Pro. These innovative products collectively highlight several key advantages:

1. Pure Atomization and Visibility: iHit solutions ensure a clean vaping experience while offering a transparent view of the atomization process, enhancing user engagement.

2. High Burst and TPM Release: With exceptional burst capability and high Tokes Per Minute (TPM) delivery, iHit tech solutions elevate the quality of the vaping experience. Users can enjoy substantial vapor volume while savoring a richer aromatic profile.

3. Optimal Balance of Atomization and E-liquid Supply: iHit Tech has achieved the perfect equilibrium between atomization speed and E-liquid supply, ensuring consistent performance and satisfaction.

With these cutting-edge tech solutions, iHit Tech is at the forefront, collaborating with brand partners to deliver exceptional flavor and performance for vaping users.

iHit Solo:

- Type: Single Ceramic Coil Solution

- Pod Capacity: 2-4 mL (Pod Kit) / 8-12 mL (Disposable)

- Power Range: 5.5 - 11W

- TPM: 7 - 13 mg/puff

- Nicotine Delivery: Evenly released with every puff

- Advantages: Fully atomized for excellent flavor reproduction, ensuring a satisfying vaping experience.

iHit Dual:

- Type: Double Ceramic Coil Solution

- Pod Capacity: >10 mL (Pod Kit) / 10-15 mL (Disposable)

- Power Range: 12 - 20W

- TPM: 15 - 20 mg/puff

- Nicotine Delivery: Double release for enhanced satisfaction

- Advantages: High power burst capability with elevated TPM, providing a robust and flavorful vaping experience.

iHit Pro:

- Type: World's Smallest Ceramic Coil with Twin-Mesh Heating Film Solution

- Pod Capacity: 2 - 4 mL (Open Pod System)

- Power Range: 13 - 18W

- TPM: 13 mg/puff

- Vapor Quality: Silky and pure vapor

- Advantages: Features a single coil supporting two atomization modes: one shot at 13W and two shots at 18W, providing flexibility for users. Notably, the iHit Pro boasts a lifespan 3 times longer than traditional mesh cotton coils.

As iHit Tech continues to explore opportunities in the Southeast Asian market, we are committed to collaborating with local partners to drive the development of high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Hit Every Puff!

iHit launched by SMISS as a healthcare-focused atomization technology brand. iHit and SMISS share the same vision: Leading the global intelligent atomization manufacturing and accelerate the world's shift to healthy life.

Contact:

support@ihitglobal.com

www.ihitglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/307c25d4-3bae-42e7-995d-d14bb84cbc8e