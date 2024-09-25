Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 14:36 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cato Networks Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for AI Leadership in SASE

Cato wins 2024 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for SASE best practices with AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced it has won the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its SASE best practices with AI.

"While AI may seem new, we have been leveraging this technology in the Cato SASE Cloud Platform since we launched the product in 2016," said Eyal Webber-Zvik, vice president of product marketing and strategic alliances at Cato Networks. "Frost & Sullivan's recognition of how Cato is leading the SASE market with AI best practices further validates our leadership in the category we created."

Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Technology Leadership Award recognizes companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. These companies consolidate their leadership positions by innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs.

According to Frost & Sullivan, "Cato Networks has a broad, creative, and innovative vision" for leveraging AI/ML in the Cato SASE Cloud Platform across its security and networking solutions. Examples include:

  • Security - Threat Detection and Response: With Cato XDR, Cato uses custom-developed large language models (LLMs) to translate complex threat data into human-readable text for customer-specific reporting-such as a threat intelligence assessment-that Frost & Sullivan says "few, if any, [competing SASE vendors] can match."
  • Security - Data Protection: With Cato CASB, Cato uses AI/ML for complete application activity and metadata analysis. With Cato DLP, Cato uses proprietary AI models for data classification and data matching.
  • Networking: Cato applies AI to assess and improve network connectivity performance for Cato SD-WAN.

"For Cato Networks, building AI into SASE is more than a commitment to providing better security and faster connectivity for its customers, it's a meaningful differentiator for its entire cybersecurity platform of SASE services," said Toph Whitmore, industry director, cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan.

Resources

  • Download the Frost & Sullivan report.
  • Visit the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning page to learn more about how Cato leverages both technologies in the Cato SASE Cloud Platform.

About Cato Networks
Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact
Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-recognized-by-frost--sullivan-for-ai-leadership-in-sase-302257566.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
