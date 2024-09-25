AuthLN: Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Solution Opens Up Entirely New Way of Protecting Online Accounts

AuthLN is transforming online security by making hackers pay to attempt access, using innovative technology to stop attacks before they happen. This shifts companies' cybersecurity posture from reactive to proactive.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / AuthLN has developed a groundbreaking cybersecurity solution to combat cybercrime by imposing a financial cost on unauthorized login attempts. This innovative technology is transforming online security through its use of blockchain technology and digital currency.

Typically, logging into websites or apps requires a username and password, with some platforms adding an extra layer of security, such as sending a code to your phone. However, both methods remain vulnerable to hacking. Even advanced systems using encryption and Identity Access Management (IAM) tools are still susceptible to breaches.

Over the past year, attacks where cybercriminals steal usernames and passwords have surged by 180%, making compromised credentials one of the most significant online threats.

"Right now, hackers don't lose anything when they try to break into a system, which is why most security methods are defensive," says Mike Siers, Founder of AuthLN. "But with our system, we make it expensive for hackers to even try, turning security from defensive to proactive."

AuthLN's solution is unique because it requires unwanted users to pay a fee set by the company before logging in. If they are legitimate, the fee is instantly refunded. If they are unauthorized, the fee is forfeited and retained by the company. "Right now, hackers risk nothing when they attempt to breach a system, which is why most security approaches are defensive," says Siers. "Our solution makes hacking attempts costly, shifting security from reactive to proactive."

The true game-changer isn't just introducing a cost to log in-it's turning cybersecurity into a revenue-generating opportunity. This approach repositions cybersecurity from a necessary cost center to a strategic revenue stream.

AuthLN is introducing this powerful tool to the Identity Access Management (IAM) sector and actively engaging in partnership discussions. "We've patented this groundbreaking technology, and it's going to open up an entirely new way of protecting online accounts," says Mr. Siers. "We're engaging with these companies first because they have the relationships to help it scale."

For AuthLN, this marks the beginning of "Cyber-Sovereignty"-a world where businesses and individuals can define and protect their digital spaces using financial power, creating a safer, fairer, and more transparent internet.

AuthLN is a cybersecurity company based in Columbus, Ohio, focusing on cybersecurity solutions. For more information, contact Mike Siers at info@authln.com.

