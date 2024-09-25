

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Software company PTC, Inc. (PTC) announced Wednesday it entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the growth of its Onshape cloud-native computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) solution.



This collaboration will focus on advancing Onshape product enhancements, customer adoption programs, and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, all of which are aimed at helping product designers and engineers create new, high-quality products faster and more efficiently.



Onshape's growth has been fueled by its goal to help companies switch CAD and PDM systems to a cloud-native solution, an increase in commercial adoption, notable product enhancements, and significant traction in the education space.



As part of its three-week release cycles, Onshape has added functionality such as Render Studio, PCB Studio, Onshape Simulation, new surfacing, modeling analysis, and mixed modeling capabilities, and the Onshape-Arena connection for a seamless CAD-PDM-PLM experience.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News