ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RockDove Solutions, Inc.: RockDove Solutions Partners With Experior Group to Offer Better Alignment Between Training and Critical Event Management Automation

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / As the number of threats facing organizations continues to increase while response time decreases, risk professionals now have a better approach to assessment, training, and response workflows. RockDove Solutions, developer of the critical event management platform 365 CEM, has partnered with Experior Group Inc. and their Red Ball Drills® exercise program to offer security and risk leaders a better, more cost-effective way to prepare their organizations for and respond to emerging threats.



"Too often we meet with risk professionals that are struggling to create and gain adoption for a reliable and repeatable set of practices," said Christopher Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions. "By building effective training approaches that align with purpose-built workflow automation software, risk professionals are able to develop a culture of effective threat management."

"There are a few too many 'one-stop shops' in the industry," said Aric Mutchnik, President of Experior Group. "This partnership offers clients the benefit of a recognized crisis management exercise methodology combined with a powerful critical event management system. We are truly looking forward to working together with RockDove Solutions to improve safety for all our clients."

Bringing these two services together is unique in the industry. Historically, advisory services have been focused on solutions-based training or tabletop exercises.

"Now we can use the new training methodologies combined with workflow automation to deliver live and virtual training options that more closely align with real-world situations," added Britton.

About RockDove Solutions, Inc.

RockDove Solutions is a trusted software provider serving risk professionals and leaders responsible for security operations, safety, and operational resilience. Our exciting new service, 365 CEM, is a critical event management platform that combines essential preparedness and response tools that organizations need into a powerful workflow automation engine - all for less than the cost of traditional emergency mass notification services.

For more information, please visit www.rockdovesolutions.com or call us at 240-404-8155.

About Experior Group, Inc./Red Ball Drills

Experior Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 to provide premium risk management services for domestic and international clients. The Red Ball Drills are a live, "All-Hazards" exercise, with no trauma, no interruption to work hours, and total control over who participates. With over nine years of proven outcomes, Red Ball Drills provides a unique approach to real-world issues. Red Ball Drills are a Dept. of Homeland Security Qualified Antiterrorism Technology (QATT) and have full SAFETY Act designation. Experior Group Inc. is a vetted federal contractor and Red Ball Drills are on the GSA schedule. For more information, please visit www.redballdrills.com or email us at info@redballdrills.com.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: RockDove Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
