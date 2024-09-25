Anzeige
25.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Africa CDC and IAVI Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Vaccine and Antibody Research Capacity in Africa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the continent's disease-fighting capacity, pandemic readiness, and supply resilience by expanding capabilities for locally driven research, development, manufacturing, and supply of priority vaccines and antibodies and to strengthen Africa CDC-led initiatives with expert support and shared resources.

The new partnership brings together IAVI's expertise in vaccine and antibody development and access and the extensive network and expertise of Africa CDC to tackle urgent public health challenges and promote long-term health security. Key initiatives under this MoU include supporting the development of vaccines and antibodies for regional health priorities, such as Lassa fever and HIV; fostering a sustainable supply and demand ecosystem for priority products including monoclonal antibodies in the region; strengthening African research and development capacity; and exploring regional stockpile strategies for licensed and investigational products to ensure rapid responses during health crises.

"This cooperation is a key step in IAVI's mission to improve global access to biomedical innovations and safeguard public health. It goes beyond R&D; it's about creating a vibrant health innovation ecosystem that meets current and future needs across Africa," said Mark Feinberg, M.D., Ph.D., IAVI president and CEO.

The MoU exemplifies the action-oriented partnerships called for under the New Public Health Order, driving forward the continent's vision for redefining global health architecture, and making Africa and the world better prepared for future health threats.

These initiatives can be advanced thanks to IAVI's funders and in collaboration with IAVI partners, including Wellcome, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the Accelerate the Development of Vaccines and New Technologies to Combat the AIDS Epidemic (ADVANCE) program.

** ENDS **

About IAVI

IAVI is a non-profit scientific research organization dedicated to addressing global, unmet health challenges including HIV, tuberculosis, and a range of emerging infectious diseases. Its mission is to translate scientific discoveries into affordable, globally accessible public health tools. Read more at iavi.org.

IAVI Media Contact

Ethel Makila
Director, Communications, Advocacy, and Policy
+254 71 904 3142
EMakila@iavi.org

SOURCE: IAVI

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
