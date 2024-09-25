

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drug maker AbbVie (ABBV) announced Wednesday positive results from a new post-hoc analysis of Phase 3 Studies, demonstrating efficacy of RINVOQ (upadacitinib) in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with varying degrees of severity in head and neck involvement.



Atopic dermatitis or AD is a chronic, relapsing inflammatory condition characterized by a cycle of intense itching and scratching leading to cracked, scaly, oozing skin.



The analysis from the Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 Phase 3 studies evaluated the efficacy of upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg) in patients with moderate-to-severe AD stratified by the severity of disease in the head and neck region at baseline compared to placebo across 16 weeks. The study showed results in skin clearance, itch resolution and impact on quality of life.



In this analysis, several optimal and stringent treatment targets, including the achievement of near complete skin clearance in the head and neck region, near complete skin clearance, no to little itch and minimal or no impact on quality of life, were assessed with the treatment of upadacitinib across patient subgroups.



Patients were stratified by no-to-mild, moderate, or severe head and neck involvement.



New post-hoc analysis of the Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 studies showed that a higher proportion of patients with moderate-to-severe AD with varying degrees of head and neck involvement treated with upadacitinib achieved optimal treatment targets compared to placebo at week 16.



Kilian Eyerich, chair and professor at the Department of Dermatology and Venerology of the University of Freiburg, Germany, said, 'At 16 weeks, RINVOQ showed efficacy in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with various degrees of head and neck involvement, achieving optimal treatment targets with combined measures of EASI 90 and WP-NRS 0/1, along with improvement on the patients' quality of life measured by DLQI 0/1 in a substantial number of patients.'



The company will present additional abstracts at EADV 2024 on September 27, supporting the efficacy and safety profile of RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for moderate-to-severe AD.



Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for alopecia areata, giant cell arteritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and vitiligo.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News