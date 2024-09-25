Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, and its affiliate Seoul Viosys (together "Seoul"), announces that it has won a patent litigation case against Everlight, a Taiwanese LED company ranked 6th globally.

Seoul Semiconductor's WICOP_ No wire, a robust and highly-efficient structure (Graphic: Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.)

In August 2024, the Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office (EPO) dismissed Everlight's patent invalidation action against Seoul's WICOP patent No Wire LED technology. This decision has once again confirmed the strength of the WICOP patent portfolios registered across 18 European countries.

Since the ruling of the UK Patents Court in 2018, Seoul has won all patent lawsuits against Everlight and its distributor. These victories have spanned across five countries over the past seven years. Seoul has won lawsuits related to WICOP technology applied in lighting, automotive, and display applications, as well as those involving fundamental LED patents, thereby gaining recognition for the strength of Seoul's patented technology.

The No Wire LED technology is an essential technology used not only in display products such as Micro LEDs, but also in new technologies like ADB headlamps and STOP lamps that communicate with and help protect drivers and pedestrians in the automotive sector.

LEDs opened a new era for optical semiconductors with the development of blue and white LEDs by Dr. Shuji Nakamura, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist, contributing to longer lifespans and energy savings across various applications. However, many companies have focused solely on price competitiveness and performance in LED development, ignoring some of the potential health impacts of certain lighting.

Seoul has invested nearly $100 million annually, which is 10% of its sales, in research and development (R&D) over the past 20 years to create new lighting. This investment has led to the successful development of technologies such as SunLike, which produces natural light that can alleviate the health effects of artificial indoor lighting, and No Wire Technology WICOP. With an overwhelming 18,000 patents in the LED industry, Seoul's unique value in advanced technology has been recognized once again in this litigation.

Chung Hoon Lee, Seoul's founder and CEO, said, "Immoral companies continue to sell infringing products by simply changing a product's name even after patent infringement judgments, and some large corporations knowingly use infringing products to save a few cents. It drives young startup founders and innovative companies to despair."

Mr. Lee was born as the son of a farmer and, by mortgaging his home, rented a corner of a commercial building and invested nearly $100 million annually in research and development. Through this effort, he built Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys into today's global LED companies with an overwhelming 18,000 patents.

Seoul believes that while the fate given to us from birth cannot be controlled, opportunities in society should be fair so that young people and companies can achieve success.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 18,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies. Seoul Semiconductor also mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products like mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. Seoul's world first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all-direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en, YouTube, LinkedIn.

