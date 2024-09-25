Anzeige
25.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
Peru's National Confederation of Apiculturists CONAPI Forms Strategic Collaboration with BeeHero to Empower Peruvian Beekeepers and Growers with Precision Pollination

CONAPI and BeeHero partner to bring precision pollination technology and education to Peruvian beekeepers, supporting improved pollination services and boosting Peru's agriculture sector

LIMA, Peru, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONAPI, the National Confederation of Apiculturist in Peru, and BeeHero, the pioneer of data-driven precision pollination, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will empower local beekeepers and growers with technology, market education, and knowledge sharing in the field of precision pollination. The partnership, which marks BeeHero's entry into Latin America, will improve local pollination services in a year when Peru's agriculture sector, which relies heavily on pollinator-dependent crops, is expected to reach $11.5B USD in exports.

"We are proud to partner with BeeHero to support Peruvian beekeepers by providing access to cutting-edge precision pollination technology and advancing the success of beekeepers, associations, and growers across the country. In the intricate world of pollination, collaboration and knowledge sharing are vital, and we will continue to work alongside FILAPI and APIMONDIA to fulfill our global vision," said Persi Luna, President of CONAPI.

In the new partnership, CONAPI and BeeHero will conduct collaborative development projects for beekeepers to support the use of BeeHero's precision pollination technology as well as joint market education initiatives about the importance of beekeeping for commercial pollination. Together, CONAPI and BeeHero will facilitate a culture of innovation in the beekeeping market in Peru to support the accelerated growth of agriculture in Peru in crops such as avocado, blueberries, coffee, and many others.

BeeHero utilizes low-cost IoT sensors and proprietary AI algorithms to monitor bee activity in hives and in the field, and already manages over 300,000 hives worldwide, mainly in the US and Australia. BeeHero's technology generates insights that ensure stronger colonies, more successful pollination, and increased crop yield.

"We are pleased to be working with CONAPI to support local apiculture," said Ze'ev Barylka, BeeHero Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "BeeHero helps secure the global food supply by optimizing pollination efficiency, efficacy, and uniformity across strategic crops relevant to the Peruvian economy. We look forward to partnering with CONAPI and others across Latin America to achieve this goal."

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture and the world's leader of precision pollination services. The company is headquartered in California with R&D in Israel.

About CONAPI Peru

The National Confederation of Beekeepers of Peru - CONAPI PERU - is an organization of beekeepers seeking the well-being and development of beekeeping at a national and international level. The organization promotes the generation and exchange of knowledge to maintain a healthy and prosperous network, thus contributing to sustainable and inclusive beekeeping.

BeeHero Media Contact

Allison Grey
allison@headline.media
+1 323 283 8176

CONAPI Peru Media Contact
Persi Luna - President
persiluna@gmail.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/perus-national-confederation-of-apiculturists-conapi-forms-strategic-collaboration-with-beehero-to-empower-peruvian-beekeepers-and-growers-with-precision-pollination-302258405.html

