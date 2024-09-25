

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $452.033 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $385.085 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.501 billion from $2.342 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $452.033 Mln. vs. $385.085 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.501 Bln vs. $2.342 Bln last year.



