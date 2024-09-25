Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 16:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DiliTrust Empowers In-House Legal Teams with Secure AI-Powered ELM Solutions Through Acquisition of doeLEGAL

Combined Organization Offers Holistic Legal Operations Platform to Legal Teams Around the Globe

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiliTrust, the AI-powered suite for in-house legal teams, has acquired the U.S.-based Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) software company doeLEGAL, which provides matter management, eBilling and eDiscovery solutions.

Yves Garagnon, Global CEO

This strategic acquisition accelerates DiliTrust's U.S. market entry while strengthening the group's product offering. DiliTrust is committed to empowering in-house legal teams with proprietary and secure AI-powered software designed to digitize their workflows, increasing productivity and mitigating risks.

From contracts to legal entities including matters and board of directors management, DiliTrust provides scalable, all-in-one software for in-house legal departments. Its proprietary, secure AI is GDPR-compliant and meets the most rigorous SOC 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 standards.

A trusted partner to some of the world's leading companies, including AccorHotels, Royal Bank of Canada, BNP Paribas, Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion du Maroc, Campari, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Desjardins, Eutelsat, LVMH, UNICEF, Veolia and Vivendi. DiliTrust has decades of experience supporting blue-chip companies to conduct efficient and collaborative legal and corporate governance operations.

U.S.-based doeLEGAL has a strong client portfolio, including multiple Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare and insurance sectors. Its software provides insights, helping clients to reduce legal costs by as much as 50% and boost legal teams' productivity by up to 65%.

"In-house legal teams are facing increasing pressure to do more with less. Our acquisition of doeLEGAL enables us to provide a holistic platform that addresses these challenges head-on, leveraging AI to drive even more efficiency, cost savings, and ultimately empowering their business partner role within the organization" said Yves Garagnon, Global CEO of DiliTrust.

Bruce Kuennen, president of doeLEGAL, emphasized the synergy between the two companies. "DiliTrust and doeLEGAL share a vision of simplifying and streamlining legal operations through innovative technology. By combining our decades of expertise with the DiliTrust Governance Suite, we can further empower legal teams to achieve greater productivity and deliver more strategic value to their organizations."

Under Kuennen's leadership, doeLEGAL achieved remarkable revenue growth of 150%. This success was driven by a strategic focus on innovative product development, and a commitment to exceptional customer support.

Following the acquisition, DiliTrust group has over 300 employees around the world. The Paris-based company currently serves over 60 countries with offices in Canada (Montreal), UAE (Dubai), France (Paris), Germany (Munich), Italy (Milan), Mexico (Mexico City), Spain (Madrid) and the United States (Wilmington, DE).

As part of the transaction, all doeLEGAL employees will join DiliTrust; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition marks DiliTrust's fourth acquisition in two years since the investment of financial sponsors Cathay Capital, Eurazeo, and Sagard in 2022 and reinforces its commitment to provide cutting-edge legal tech solutions globally and its dedication to empowering in-house legal teams and allowing them to focus on strategic decision-making and to maximize their impact within the organization.

About DiliTrust

DiliTrust is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions dedicated to empowering in-house legal teams by giving back valuable time and peace of mind.

Leveraging its proprietary AI, DiliTrust secures and streamlines legal operations, allowing teams to focus on strategic decision-making and maximize their impact within the organization.

The DiliTrust Governance Suite enables legal departments to efficiently manage the entire contract lifecycle, centralize entity management, secure board meetings, and maintain control over matter management. Supporting more than 2,500 businesses across over 60 countries, DiliTrust has a presence in key locations, including Canada, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the United States.

Committed to fostering simplicity, innovation and security, DiliTrust helps legal departments work smarter while enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing risk.

Discover more at www.dilitrust.com.

About doeLEGAL

doeLEGAL is a U.S.-based provider of Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) solutions, driving cost savings and performance improvements for in-house legal teams. The company's flagship product, Ascent ELM, simplifies billing, vendor and matter management while delivering business insights when and where legal teams need them. www.doelegal.com.

Contact

Christophe Henner
christophe.henner@dilitrust.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514309/DiliTrust_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514307/DiliTrust_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514308/DiliTrust_Logo.jpg

Bruce Kuennen, Président doeLEGAL

DiliTrust Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dilitrust-empowers-in-house-legal-teams-with-secure-ai-powered-elm-solutions-through-acquisition-of-doelegal-302258643.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.