Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 16:14 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AI Is an Accelerator for Sustainability - But It Is Not a Silver Bullet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / SAP

Sophia Mendelsohn, Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer, SAP

  • AI has the potential to significantly bolster sustainability efforts.

  • But we should not view it as a silver bullet - it also has drawbacks.

  • Managing those drawbacks and ensuring the right return on investment in AI tech is key.

Originally published by World Economic Forum

The global community stands at a critical juncture. With 2023 recording the hottest temperatures to date, we are on the verge of surpassing the critical 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels. The climate crisis is intensifying, and without swift, decisive action, we risk hitting irreversible tipping points.

Businesses must step up as key drivers of change. The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability presents a unique opportunity to accelerate climate action.

However, while AI is often hailed as a "silver bullet" for addressing climate change, it is important to understand its true potential - and its limitations. AI can help scale and expedite sustainability efforts, but like kryptonite, its energy demands could undermine its benefits if not managed carefully.

So, can AI propel us forward, or will its costs weigh us down?

Continue reading here



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.