AI Is an Accelerator for Sustainability - But It Is Not a Silver Bullet

Sophia Mendelsohn, Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer, SAP

AI has the potential to significantly bolster sustainability efforts.

But we should not view it as a silver bullet - it also has drawbacks.

Managing those drawbacks and ensuring the right return on investment in AI tech is key.

Originally published by World Economic Forum

The global community stands at a critical juncture. With 2023 recording the hottest temperatures to date, we are on the verge of surpassing the critical 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels. The climate crisis is intensifying, and without swift, decisive action, we risk hitting irreversible tipping points.

Businesses must step up as key drivers of change. The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability presents a unique opportunity to accelerate climate action.

However, while AI is often hailed as a "silver bullet" for addressing climate change, it is important to understand its true potential - and its limitations. AI can help scale and expedite sustainability efforts, but like kryptonite, its energy demands could undermine its benefits if not managed carefully.

So, can AI propel us forward, or will its costs weigh us down?

Continue reading here





