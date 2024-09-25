Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Solana Staking Protocol has launched an exciting staking program on $SOL. This new staking program comes as anticipation grows around the approval of the Solana ETF (exchange-traded fund). Solana aims to provide both flexibility and potential returns to its users with a maximum staking period of 60 days.

The campaign is backed by partnerships with global tech giants. It is designed to enhance community participation and demonstrate the strength of the Solana network in the run-up to the potential ETF approval. The staking limit is 10,000 $SOL.

Anatoly Yakovenko, Founder of Solana and Co-Founder of Solana Labs, highlighted the remarkable nature of this staking opportunity: "Our team at Solana Labs has managed to secure unique terms."

Seamless Staking with Transparency and Flexibility

Solana's staking process is designed to be as transparent and straightforward as possible. Users simply need to register on the Solana Staking Protocol platform, deposit their $SOL, and potentially begin earning rewards. Staking rewards are distributed daily. This allows users to withdraw their earnings at any time, with no minimum lock-up period. So far, over 3,370 users have contributed to the $SOL staking pool, with 878 $SOL already earned in rewards and 391 $SOL withdrawn by participants.

About Solana Staking Protocol

The Solana Staking Protocol is part of the broader Solana ecosystem, which focuses on scalability, speed, and security. Its mission is to make decentralized finance accessible to everyone. Solana offers some of the fastest and most secure blockchain solutions available today. It is an open-source public blockchain. Solana continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in decentralized technology. It partners with major tech companies to create a solid and scalable platform for users and developers.

Solana is looking ahead to the potential approval of its ETF. The network's emphasis is on decentralized security and community engagement.

For more information on staking $SOL, the interested can visit the Solana Staking Protocol website and join the growing community of stakers.

YouTube - https://youtube.com/SolanaFndn

X - https://x.com/solana

GitHub - https://github.com/solana-foundation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224504

SOURCE: ZEX PR WIRE