Sinopec Maps A Low-Carbon Roadmap to Promote Green Transformation through Innovation and Industry-Education Cooperation.

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") co-hosted the 2024 Tsinghua University Forum on Carbon Neutral Economy ("the Forum") with Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, renowned experts and scholars joined discussions centering on green energy, technology innovation, and mutually beneficial cooperation to explore the low-carbon transformation path and look into the prospects of green development.

Ma Yongsheng, chairman of Sinopec, presented a keynote speech at the opening of the Forum that advancing green development to build harmonious relationships between people and nature is growing to be a distinct highlight of China's path to modernization. Sinopec has been awarded the title of "China's Low-Carbon Role Model" for 13 years in a row, making it an energy and chemical company that has won the greatest number of such awards.

"Sinopec is vigorously implementing a green and low-carbon development strategy, formulating an action plan to achieve carbon peaking, while promoting fossil energy and scaling up clean energy operations, and we are also decarbonizing the entire production processes," noted Ma. "We understand deeply that the green, low-carbon industry boasts tremendous potential in the next 30 years, and we can take the lead through technological innovation and building the ecosystem with our partners. Sinopec is committed to lead as a pioneer of the industry and promote technological innovation as well as open cooperation to pave the way for industry transformation and development."

Li Luming, president of Tsinghua University, remarked that colleges and universities are a key hub that connects the primary productive forces, talent resources, and innovations, and they are to shoulder more responsibilities and play a greater role in carrying out "Dual-Carbon" strategies. Looking ahead, Tsinghua University will integrate talent training and education, scientific research, and transformation to further deepen cooperation with all sectors and make greater contributions to building a greener and more sustainable future for all.

The Carbon-Neutral Ecological Partnership Program ("the Program") co-hosted by Sinopec and Tsinghua University was inaugurated at the Forum, which aims to build a multi-disciplinary, cross-sector platform through exploring university-enterprise cooperation and the convergence of industry and education. The Program will cultivate leading experts in the field of carbon neutrality with international vision, innovative spirit, and practical capabilities to provide technical support for policymaking, promote upstream and downstream industry chain cooperation.

