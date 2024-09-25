Boehringer Ingelheim expands cancer research at its Vienna site

Inauguration of Angelika Amon research building in Vienna

Sustainable research building at a cost of EUR 60 million offers modern office and laboratory space

Over the past five years, Boehringer's capital investments reached EUR 6.0 billion

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world's leading research-oriented pharmaceutical companies. The clinical pipeline is constantly being further developed, and Boehringer Ingelheim expects new approvals also in oncology in the coming years.

An important investment in the future is the new Angelika Amon Research Building, opened on September 25, in the presence of guests from politics and science. The modern and sustainable building offers ideal conditions for researchers on 11 floors, where 150 people work on promising therapeutic approaches against cancer in an environment fitted with the state-of-the-art research equipment. It is named after the internationally renowned Viennese cancer researcher Angelika Amon (1967-2020) who was closely connected to Boehringer Ingelheim. The investment sum of around EUR 60 million is another testimony to Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to cancer research.

However, the completion of the new research building is only one of many investments. To support the company's growth, Boehringer announced last year a 5-year plan, covering EUR 7.0 billion capital investment. In 2023, capital expenditure reached EUR 1.2 billion under this program. Over the past five years, Boehringer's capital investments amounted to EUR 6.0 billion.

Hope in the fight against cancer

R&D investments in Human Pharma rose to EUR 5.8 billion in 2023, around 25% of Human Pharma net sales, ranking Boehringer Ingelheim among the top R&D investors in the industry. "Our goal is to create more health for humans and animals," says Paola Casarosa, Head of Innovation Unit, explaining the focus on a promising and broad portfolio in the fight against cancer. "Especially in the field of oncology, there is still a massive unmet medical need. We are working with great enthusiasm to make cancer a treatable disease."

Norbert Kraut, Global Head of Cancer Research, says "Our declared goal is to cure cancer. The big challenge is that cancer is not a single disease, but a term for different diseases of different organs. In the future, around one third of the new products at Boehringer Ingelheim will come from oncology."

New high-tech facility

Newest technologies and laboratories allow scientists to faster achieve their goal to develop innovative therapies for people living with cancer. The new building with a gross floor space of circa 11,000 sqm is also state-of-the-art in terms of sustainability. Photovoltaic arrays on the roof and the façade of the 38 m high building save 45 tons of CO 2 per year. Electrochromic glass darkens automatically with the sunlight and reduces cooling requirements by 30%.

