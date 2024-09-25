National Comedy Theatre's Grand Comedic Anniversary Event is Right Around the Corner

The San Diego-based business is the premiere destination for all things improv comedy in San Diego County with world-class cast and show

National Comedy Theatre's nationally acclaimed improv show is gearing up to celebrate a milestone anniversary event early next month. San Diego's "funniest night out" is marking 25 years of laughs with the community.









"I'm so proud to be able to look back on 25 years of performances and over 6500 shows to date," said NCT Artistic Director Gary Kramer. "We honestly didn't imagine that we would last 6 months when we first opened, and it's somewhat surreal to have reached this milestone."

The Theatre has entertained audiences of all sizes across the nation for more than two decades with its unique brand of interactive, improv comedy.

National Comedy Theatre opened in October of 1999 to provide the absolute best in improv comedy to the city of San Diego, providing guests with a new, satisfying experience every time.

"The level of talent and quality of the show is largely due to the efforts of all of our cast members over the years," Kramer said. "It took some time for me to fully understand, but I've been able to allow the show to develop and evolve to reflect the talent of our performers and its own inertia, while still balancing the audience perspective."

The San Diego-based entertainment company has performed in front of an estimated 500,000 guests in the past 25 years. It's also held nearly 6,500 performances to date, making it the longest running show in San Diego history, featuring professional improv comedians creating a series of scenes completely based on audience suggestions.

"We have approximately 100 cast members spread among our three casts (House Teams, Sunday Company and MainStage), and it's an ongoing juggling act of personalities, skill sets and experience," Kramer said.

The Oct. 5th show will be performed by the nationally acclaimed Mainstage Cast, which takes the stage every Friday night at 7:30 and 9 :45 p.m. and on Saturday evenings at 7:30. A pre-show soiree will be held in front of the theatre, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with an opportunity to take photos, drink wine and hang out.

"I couldn't be prouder of our cast and crew for their talent, skill and dedication that's allowed us to reach the quarter century milestone, while keeping the show relevant and ever evolving," Kramer said.

A reception on the patio will be held prior to the show with an after-show celebration across the street at Fishtank, a boutique craft cocktail lounge and nightclub.

Seats are filling up fast. You don't want to miss this incredibly hilarious event celebrating a quarter century of laughs in San Diego.

The National Comedy Theatre is located at 3717 India St., next to Shakespeare's Pub. Tickets for the Oct. 5th performance is available now ($17 for students/seniors and $22 for adults and can be purchased at: https://nationalcomedy.com.

