Legacy Group Capital Hires Industry Veteran Elliott Pierce as Chief Credit Officer

Innovative Real Estate company Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) welcomes Elliott Pierce as Chief Credit Officer. Pierce brings four decades of banking and credit experience to the company as Legacy bets on growth and new markets. Legacy offers innovative financial solutions that enable builders and homeowners to finance new construction, prospective homeowners to purchase their first property, and existing homeowners to do much-needed upgrades. Legacy's mission is to help communities create wealth through real estate lending and investing.

"Elliott is the exact sort of community-oriented and data-driven executive that we look to attract at Legacy. His deep vertical expertise and experience in various aspects of real estate are a key part of our expansion strategy," said Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha. "He occupies a unique and important position in our C-suite," he added.

Legacy has a proven track record and sterling reputation in the Pacific Northwest. Earlier this year, it kicked off a bold expansion plan with the acquisition of Rook Capital and $20 million of new growth capital. The company recently expanded into Colorado and has other geographies on the horizon. Legacy continues to invest in growth and anticipates a robust 2025 as the housing market rebounds and the interest rate environment improves.

"I couldn't have joined a more focused, creative, and powerful team of real estate experts, technologists, and growth leaders, "said Pierce. "As we continue to scale through technology and platforms, the coupling of deep industry experience and relationships with the power of Cloud and AI technologies is a winner," he added.

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

Currently, Legacy works with hundreds of homebuilders, brokers and mortgage loan officers while also serving thousands of investors across five real estate investment funds with access to over $500 million in equity and debt capital.

