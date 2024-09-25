Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 17:14 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Legacy Group Capital Hires Industry Veteran Elliott Pierce as Chief Credit Officer

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Innovative Real Estate company Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) welcomes Elliott Pierce as Chief Credit Officer. Pierce brings four decades of banking and credit experience to the company as Legacy bets on growth and new markets. Legacy offers innovative financial solutions that enable builders and homeowners to finance new construction, prospective homeowners to purchase their first property, and existing homeowners to do much-needed upgrades. Legacy's mission is to help communities create wealth through real estate lending and investing.

"Elliott is the exact sort of community-oriented and data-driven executive that we look to attract at Legacy. His deep vertical expertise and experience in various aspects of real estate are a key part of our expansion strategy," said Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha. "He occupies a unique and important position in our C-suite," he added.

Legacy has a proven track record and sterling reputation in the Pacific Northwest. Earlier this year, it kicked off a bold expansion plan with the acquisition of Rook Capital and $20 million of new growth capital. The company recently expanded into Colorado and has other geographies on the horizon. Legacy continues to invest in growth and anticipates a robust 2025 as the housing market rebounds and the interest rate environment improves.

"I couldn't have joined a more focused, creative, and powerful team of real estate experts, technologists, and growth leaders, "said Pierce. "As we continue to scale through technology and platforms, the coupling of deep industry experience and relationships with the power of Cloud and AI technologies is a winner," he added.

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

Currently, Legacy works with hundreds of homebuilders, brokers and mortgage loan officers while also serving thousands of investors across five real estate investment funds with access to over $500 million in equity and debt capital.

Contact: Romi Mahajan, President KKM Group-romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: Legacy Group Capital

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.