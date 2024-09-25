Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") in response to Seabridge Gold's press release issued on September 25, 2024, Tudor Gold states that the Company has not been provided by the Government of British Columbia with any copy of the license of occupation nor has it been informed of the reasons for granting the license of occupation as announced this morning by Seabridge Gold Inc.

Tudor Gold takes the position now and maintains its position that section 50(1)(a)(ii) of the Land Act restricts any disposition of Crown lands, including this license of occupation, from interfering with mineral tenure rights. https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/96245_01section50

Secondly, Tudor Gold takes the position that no grant of any mineral reserve pursuant to the Mineral Tenure Act can grant mineral title rights to any party and cannot interfere in any way with pre-existing rights. This applies to both conditional mineral reserve grants and non-staking mineral reserve grants.

Tudor Gold shall take all steps necessary to protect its mineral tenure rights, its rights to property, and its shareholders.

Those rights will be protected as necessary, including if it is required an action for damages for a statutory taking.

Upon receipt of the Government of British Columbia's official copy of the license of occupation, and the governmental decision makers' reasons, if any, for the granting of the license of occupation, and allowing for consideration and advice on those matters, Tudor Gold shall take such steps as are necessary to protect its mineral tenures, rights to property and its shareholders.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

