Gruber Plastic Surgery Dispels Misconceptions on Awake Surgeries

Dr. Meegan Gruber looks at myths vs. facts on safer, less invasive procedures.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Awake surgery is becoming increasingly popular as patients seek safer, less invasive options for cosmetic procedures. However, several myths may deter some patients from considering this innovative approach to cosmetic procedures.

To separate fact from fiction, Tampa plastic surgeon Dr. Meegan Gruber, a board-certified plastic surgeon with the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and star of TLC's Awake Surgery, sets the record straight.

Myth 1: Awake surgery is painful

A common misconception is that awake surgery is painful. In reality, patients often report minimal discomfort. During an awake liposuction procedure with Dr. Gruber, one patient reported feeling a few pinches until the numbing started working, feeling the motion but not the pain. If anything, she felt no pain at all. Another patient undergoing an awake facelift remarked the procedure was easier than going to the dentist. Dr. Gruber's innovative techniques ensure patients remain comfortable throughout their procedures, making pain a myth rather than a fact.

Myth 2: Awake surgery is more dangerous than general anesthesia

Contrary to popular belief, awake surgery can be safer than procedures performed under general anesthesia, which carries risks such as blood clots and adverse effects on the body. Awake surgeries allow for a faster recovery time and more predictable results. Without general anesthesia, one patient moved around and got up from the OR table to look in the mirror and see the results in real time.

Myth 3: If I am not a candidate for surgery under anesthesia, I won't qualify for awake plastic surgery

Another misconception is that medical clearance is the same for awake surgery as procedures under general anesthesia. The truth is that awake surgery offers greater flexibility. Without general anesthesia, many patients who might not qualify for traditional surgery due to BMI or other health concerns can opt for awake procedures, including lipedema treatment. However, it remains crucial to undergo a thorough health evaluation by a board-certified surgeon to determine if awake surgery is the right choice.

The Gruber approach to awake surgery

With a background as a scientist with a Ph.D. in biochemistry and a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Gruber has developed specialized techniques to ensure patient comfort during complex procedures such as arm lifts, neck lifts and lipedema surgeries. Her innovative approach enhances patient comfort, improves recovery times, and contributes to better overall outcomes as a board certified plastic surgeon.

Many of Dr. Gruber's patients appreciate the level of professionalism and expertise they receive at Gruber Plastic Surgery. One patient underwent an awake surgery and experienced minimal discomfort during and after the procedure.

About Gruber Plastic Surgery

Gruber Plastic Surgery, located in Tampa, FL, is led by Dr. Meegan Gruber, Ph.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon renowned for her pioneering work in awake surgery. Dr. Gruber integrates advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology to deliver safe, comfortable, and natural-looking results with minimized recovery time. Specializing in awake surgeries, the clinic offers a range of state-of-the-art procedures. Dr. Gruber is committed to innovation and education, ensuring precision and safety in every treatment while enhancing patient confidence through individualized care and surgical expertise.

To learn more about awake surgery and to see if it is the right option for you, please visit Gruber Plastic Surgery.

