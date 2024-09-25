Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
Montlick Injury Attorneys: Team Montlick Grants Wishes for Children Battling Critical Illnesses

LAKE OZARK, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Montlick Injury Attorneys, a leading personal injury law firm has renewed its commitment to community service by supporting global nonprofit Make-A-Wish, which helps grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

On August 24-25, at the 36th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, Montlick Injury Attorneys welcomed Make-A-Wish children and families to the lake for a memorable day riding on the Team Montlick race boat. The special event aimed to bring renewed hope, joy and energy to children and their families and to unite communities.

"Our goal is always to make a positive impact in the communities we serve," says Nikki Montlick. "Seeing the joy on the faces of children and their families as they experienced the thrill of being on the water was incredibly rewarding. It was a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do - to bring hope and to make a difference in people's lives."

A charity drag race was held over the weekend and all proceeds were donated to Make-A-Wish and to local Lake of the Ozarks charities. Over $700,00 was raised, marking a new record. This year's event featured a thunderous head-to-head showdown between Montlick Injury Attorneys driver Nikki Montlick and her fellow female driver Kelli Bruggerman from Team GC. "We are honored to have been part of this year's race, supporting Make-A-Wish, other local charities, and the incredible drivers," added Team Montlick owner, JR Adan.

Montlick Injury Attorneys continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to community involvement through a variety initiatives and event sponsorships. The firm looks to future opportunities to support nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact and a meaningful difference in communities.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Injury Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to providing legal representation to individuals and families nationwide. Founded over 40 years ago, Montlick is renowned for its advocacy and unwavering commitment to securing justice for its clients. For more information visit montlick.com.

For more information, please contact:
Jenny Harty
770-265-7404

Contact Information

Jenny Harty
jharty@montlick.com
770-265-7404

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

