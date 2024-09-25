Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
WKN: 971488 | ISIN: NL0000288918 | Ticker-Symbol: VB2
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2024 18:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shareholders of Vastned Belgium approve the cross-border merger with Vastned Retail

Today, the shareholders of Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB, a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR)) approved the proposed reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN), the Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium, will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (the Merger) at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Shareholders of Vastned Belgium approve the cross-border merger with Vastned Retail (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bad76827-eaf9-4b35-8acb-ff9e5819d04c)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
