Shareholders of Vastned Belgium approve the cross-border merger with Vastned Retail

Today, the shareholders of Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB, a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR)) approved the proposed reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN), the Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium, will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (the Merger) at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.
