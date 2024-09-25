Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
25.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,460 Euro
-0,070
-4,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4301,97019:58
Dow Jones News
25.09.2024 18:31 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Sep-2024 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               25 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      256,242 
Highest price paid per share:         127.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          124.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.6604p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,852,448 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,852,448) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      125.6604p                    256,242

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3812               126.00      09:15:57          00071509860TRLO0      XLON 
2000               126.00      09:16:01          00071509861TRLO0      XLON 
629                126.00      09:16:02          00071509862TRLO0      XLON 
6942               126.00      09:16:04          00071509864TRLO0      XLON 
2000               126.00      09:16:06          00071509865TRLO0      XLON 
5262               126.00      09:16:06          00071509866TRLO0      XLON 
7321               125.50      09:59:41          00071511461TRLO0      XLON 
2800               125.00      10:22:08          00071511941TRLO0      XLON 
100                125.00      10:22:08          00071511942TRLO0      XLON 
100                125.00      10:22:08          00071511943TRLO0      XLON 
100                125.00      10:22:08          00071511944TRLO0      XLON 
3435               125.00      10:22:08          00071511945TRLO0      XLON 
6397               125.00      10:32:01          00071512237TRLO0      XLON 
3179               125.00      10:32:01          00071512236TRLO0      XLON 
1500               125.00      10:46:44          00071512418TRLO0      XLON 
1500               125.00      10:46:47          00071512420TRLO0      XLON 
89                125.00      10:46:47          00071512421TRLO0      XLON 
2557               125.00      10:46:47          00071512422TRLO0      XLON 
776                125.00      10:46:47          00071512423TRLO0      XLON 
797                125.00      10:46:49          00071512424TRLO0      XLON 
500                125.00      10:46:51          00071512425TRLO0      XLON 
59                126.00      11:22:19          00071513167TRLO0      XLON 
10642               126.00      11:29:28          00071513365TRLO0      XLON 
6359               126.00      11:29:28          00071513366TRLO0      XLON 
500                126.00      11:29:29          00071513367TRLO0      XLON 
5888               126.00      11:29:37          00071513368TRLO0      XLON 
1                 126.00      11:29:37          00071513369TRLO0      XLON 
2907               126.00      11:29:37          00071513370TRLO0      XLON 
4600               126.00      11:29:42          00071513372TRLO0      XLON 
6749               126.00      11:43:37          00071513867TRLO0      XLON 
10303               126.50      11:59:29          00071514211TRLO0      XLON 
1400               126.50      11:59:29          00071514212TRLO0      XLON 
172                126.50      11:59:29          00071514213TRLO0      XLON 
15                126.50      11:59:29          00071514214TRLO0      XLON 
44                126.50      11:59:29          00071514215TRLO0      XLON 
4200               126.50      11:59:29          00071514216TRLO0      XLON 
239                126.50      11:59:29          00071514217TRLO0      XLON 
396                126.50      11:59:29          00071514218TRLO0      XLON 
570                127.50      11:59:55          00071514537TRLO0      XLON 
1146               127.50      11:59:55          00071514538TRLO0      XLON 
1161               127.50      11:59:55          00071514539TRLO0      XLON 
814                127.50      11:59:55          00071514540TRLO0      XLON 
1146               127.50      11:59:55          00071514541TRLO0      XLON 
3175               127.50      11:59:55          00071514542TRLO0      XLON 
848                127.50      12:34:55          00071515593TRLO0      XLON 
7994               127.50      12:34:55          00071515594TRLO0      XLON 
500                126.50      13:20:55          00071516292TRLO0      XLON 
2555               127.00      13:20:55          00071516293TRLO0      XLON 
3238               127.00      13:20:55          00071516294TRLO0      XLON 
1802               126.50      14:03:55          00071516973TRLO0      XLON 
1240               126.50      14:03:55          00071516974TRLO0      XLON 
673                126.50      14:03:55          00071516975TRLO0      XLON 
1092               125.00      14:06:30          00071517010TRLO0      XLON 
1450               125.00      14:06:30          00071517011TRLO0      XLON 
1864               126.00      14:19:12          00071517248TRLO0      XLON 
1864               126.00      14:19:12          00071517249TRLO0      XLON 
2071               126.00      14:19:12          00071517250TRLO0      XLON 
1864               126.00      14:19:12          00071517251TRLO0      XLON 
2071               126.00      14:19:12          00071517252TRLO0      XLON 
64                126.00      14:22:12          00071517325TRLO0      XLON 
1099               126.00      14:22:12          00071517326TRLO0      XLON 
1193               126.00      14:22:12          00071517327TRLO0      XLON 
842                126.00      14:22:12          00071517328TRLO0      XLON 
1568               126.00      14:24:12          00071517353TRLO0      XLON 
1115               126.00      14:24:12          00071517354TRLO0      XLON 
1115               126.00      14:24:12          00071517355TRLO0      XLON 
1568               126.00      14:45:12          00071518154TRLO0      XLON 
1042               126.00      14:45:12          00071518155TRLO0      XLON 
1189               126.00      14:45:12          00071518156TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3472               126.00      14:45:12          00071518157TRLO0      XLON 
7029               125.50      14:59:57          00071518847TRLO0      XLON 
3581               125.00      15:00:07          00071518851TRLO0      XLON 
3182               125.00      15:12:34          00071519513TRLO0      XLON 
431                125.00      15:12:34          00071519514TRLO0      XLON 
3279               125.00      15:12:34          00071519515TRLO0      XLON 
3230               125.00      15:12:34          00071519516TRLO0      XLON 
49                125.00      15:12:34          00071519517TRLO0      XLON 
374                125.00      15:12:34          00071519518TRLO0      XLON 
415                125.00      15:12:34          00071519519TRLO0      XLON 
2702               125.00      15:12:34          00071519520TRLO0      XLON 
955                125.00      15:12:34          00071519521TRLO0      XLON 
2349               125.00      15:12:34          00071519522TRLO0      XLON 
297                125.00      15:12:34          00071519523TRLO0      XLON 
85                125.00      15:12:35          00071519524TRLO0      XLON 
1422               125.50      15:15:35          00071519574TRLO0      XLON 
3812               125.50      15:15:35          00071519575TRLO0      XLON 
2440               125.50      15:15:40          00071519578TRLO0      XLON 
3402               125.00      15:20:59          00071519946TRLO0      XLON 
5694               125.00      15:20:59          00071519947TRLO0      XLON 
4704               125.00      15:20:59          00071519943TRLO0      XLON 
830                125.00      15:20:59          00071519944TRLO0      XLON 
900                125.00      15:20:59          00071519945TRLO0      XLON 
2315               125.00      15:25:59          00071520255TRLO0      XLON 
2917               125.00      15:25:59          00071520256TRLO0      XLON 
853                125.00      15:25:59          00071520257TRLO0      XLON 
900                125.00      15:34:59          00071520661TRLO0      XLON 
2487               125.00      15:34:59          00071520662TRLO0      XLON 
53                125.00      15:34:59          00071520663TRLO0      XLON 
1118               125.00      15:34:59          00071520664TRLO0      XLON 
779                125.00      15:44:06          00071521029TRLO0      XLON 
1000               125.00      15:44:06          00071521030TRLO0      XLON 
1776               125.00      15:44:06          00071521031TRLO0      XLON 
576                125.00      15:44:06          00071521032TRLO0      XLON 
869                125.00      15:44:06          00071521033TRLO0      XLON 
1108               125.00      15:44:06          00071521034TRLO0      XLON 
155                125.00      15:48:07          00071521274TRLO0      XLON 
805                125.00      15:48:07          00071521275TRLO0      XLON 
2700               125.00      15:48:07          00071521276TRLO0      XLON 
3161               125.00      16:02:07          00071521849TRLO0      XLON 
955                125.00      16:02:07          00071521850TRLO0      XLON 
948                125.00      16:02:07          00071521851TRLO0      XLON 
629                125.00      16:02:07          00071521852TRLO0      XLON 
629                125.00      16:02:07          00071521853TRLO0      XLON 
997                124.50      16:09:06          00071522157TRLO0      XLON 
2169               124.50      16:11:55          00071522300TRLO0      XLON 
124                124.50      16:18:17          00071522639TRLO0      XLON 
3000               124.50      16:25:55          00071522990TRLO0      XLON 
3220               124.50      16:25:55          00071522991TRLO0      XLON 
521                124.50      16:25:56          00071522992TRLO0      XLON 
2367               124.50      16:25:56          00071522993TRLO0      XLON 
662                124.50      16:26:06          00071523003TRLO0      XLON 
333                124.50      16:26:06          00071523004TRLO0      XLON 
1819               124.50      16:26:15          00071523008TRLO0      XLON 
119                124.50      16:29:28          00071523203TRLO0      XLON 
10                124.50      16:29:44          00071523242TRLO0      XLON 
1592               124.50      16:29:44          00071523243TRLO0      XLON 
13                124.50      16:29:44          00071523244TRLO0      XLON 
8                 124.50      16:29:48          00071523246TRLO0      XLON 
12                124.50      16:29:57          00071523272TRLO0      XLON 
126                124.50      16:35:24          00071523674TRLO0      XLON 
770                124.50      16:35:24          00071523675TRLO0      XLON 
810                124.50      16:35:24          00071523676TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  349120 
EQS News ID:  1995773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1995773&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
