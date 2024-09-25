Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Sep-2024 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 25 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 256,242 Highest price paid per share: 127.50p Lowest price paid per share: 124.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.6604p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,852,448 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,852,448) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.6604p 256,242

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 3812 126.00 09:15:57 00071509860TRLO0 XLON 2000 126.00 09:16:01 00071509861TRLO0 XLON 629 126.00 09:16:02 00071509862TRLO0 XLON 6942 126.00 09:16:04 00071509864TRLO0 XLON 2000 126.00 09:16:06 00071509865TRLO0 XLON 5262 126.00 09:16:06 00071509866TRLO0 XLON 7321 125.50 09:59:41 00071511461TRLO0 XLON 2800 125.00 10:22:08 00071511941TRLO0 XLON 100 125.00 10:22:08 00071511942TRLO0 XLON 100 125.00 10:22:08 00071511943TRLO0 XLON 100 125.00 10:22:08 00071511944TRLO0 XLON 3435 125.00 10:22:08 00071511945TRLO0 XLON 6397 125.00 10:32:01 00071512237TRLO0 XLON 3179 125.00 10:32:01 00071512236TRLO0 XLON 1500 125.00 10:46:44 00071512418TRLO0 XLON 1500 125.00 10:46:47 00071512420TRLO0 XLON 89 125.00 10:46:47 00071512421TRLO0 XLON 2557 125.00 10:46:47 00071512422TRLO0 XLON 776 125.00 10:46:47 00071512423TRLO0 XLON 797 125.00 10:46:49 00071512424TRLO0 XLON 500 125.00 10:46:51 00071512425TRLO0 XLON 59 126.00 11:22:19 00071513167TRLO0 XLON 10642 126.00 11:29:28 00071513365TRLO0 XLON 6359 126.00 11:29:28 00071513366TRLO0 XLON 500 126.00 11:29:29 00071513367TRLO0 XLON 5888 126.00 11:29:37 00071513368TRLO0 XLON 1 126.00 11:29:37 00071513369TRLO0 XLON 2907 126.00 11:29:37 00071513370TRLO0 XLON 4600 126.00 11:29:42 00071513372TRLO0 XLON 6749 126.00 11:43:37 00071513867TRLO0 XLON 10303 126.50 11:59:29 00071514211TRLO0 XLON 1400 126.50 11:59:29 00071514212TRLO0 XLON 172 126.50 11:59:29 00071514213TRLO0 XLON 15 126.50 11:59:29 00071514214TRLO0 XLON 44 126.50 11:59:29 00071514215TRLO0 XLON 4200 126.50 11:59:29 00071514216TRLO0 XLON 239 126.50 11:59:29 00071514217TRLO0 XLON 396 126.50 11:59:29 00071514218TRLO0 XLON 570 127.50 11:59:55 00071514537TRLO0 XLON 1146 127.50 11:59:55 00071514538TRLO0 XLON 1161 127.50 11:59:55 00071514539TRLO0 XLON 814 127.50 11:59:55 00071514540TRLO0 XLON 1146 127.50 11:59:55 00071514541TRLO0 XLON 3175 127.50 11:59:55 00071514542TRLO0 XLON 848 127.50 12:34:55 00071515593TRLO0 XLON 7994 127.50 12:34:55 00071515594TRLO0 XLON 500 126.50 13:20:55 00071516292TRLO0 XLON 2555 127.00 13:20:55 00071516293TRLO0 XLON 3238 127.00 13:20:55 00071516294TRLO0 XLON 1802 126.50 14:03:55 00071516973TRLO0 XLON 1240 126.50 14:03:55 00071516974TRLO0 XLON 673 126.50 14:03:55 00071516975TRLO0 XLON 1092 125.00 14:06:30 00071517010TRLO0 XLON 1450 125.00 14:06:30 00071517011TRLO0 XLON 1864 126.00 14:19:12 00071517248TRLO0 XLON 1864 126.00 14:19:12 00071517249TRLO0 XLON 2071 126.00 14:19:12 00071517250TRLO0 XLON 1864 126.00 14:19:12 00071517251TRLO0 XLON 2071 126.00 14:19:12 00071517252TRLO0 XLON 64 126.00 14:22:12 00071517325TRLO0 XLON 1099 126.00 14:22:12 00071517326TRLO0 XLON 1193 126.00 14:22:12 00071517327TRLO0 XLON 842 126.00 14:22:12 00071517328TRLO0 XLON 1568 126.00 14:24:12 00071517353TRLO0 XLON 1115 126.00 14:24:12 00071517354TRLO0 XLON 1115 126.00 14:24:12 00071517355TRLO0 XLON 1568 126.00 14:45:12 00071518154TRLO0 XLON 1042 126.00 14:45:12 00071518155TRLO0 XLON 1189 126.00 14:45:12 00071518156TRLO0 XLON

3472 126.00 14:45:12 00071518157TRLO0 XLON 7029 125.50 14:59:57 00071518847TRLO0 XLON 3581 125.00 15:00:07 00071518851TRLO0 XLON 3182 125.00 15:12:34 00071519513TRLO0 XLON 431 125.00 15:12:34 00071519514TRLO0 XLON 3279 125.00 15:12:34 00071519515TRLO0 XLON 3230 125.00 15:12:34 00071519516TRLO0 XLON 49 125.00 15:12:34 00071519517TRLO0 XLON 374 125.00 15:12:34 00071519518TRLO0 XLON 415 125.00 15:12:34 00071519519TRLO0 XLON 2702 125.00 15:12:34 00071519520TRLO0 XLON 955 125.00 15:12:34 00071519521TRLO0 XLON 2349 125.00 15:12:34 00071519522TRLO0 XLON 297 125.00 15:12:34 00071519523TRLO0 XLON 85 125.00 15:12:35 00071519524TRLO0 XLON 1422 125.50 15:15:35 00071519574TRLO0 XLON 3812 125.50 15:15:35 00071519575TRLO0 XLON 2440 125.50 15:15:40 00071519578TRLO0 XLON 3402 125.00 15:20:59 00071519946TRLO0 XLON 5694 125.00 15:20:59 00071519947TRLO0 XLON 4704 125.00 15:20:59 00071519943TRLO0 XLON 830 125.00 15:20:59 00071519944TRLO0 XLON 900 125.00 15:20:59 00071519945TRLO0 XLON 2315 125.00 15:25:59 00071520255TRLO0 XLON 2917 125.00 15:25:59 00071520256TRLO0 XLON 853 125.00 15:25:59 00071520257TRLO0 XLON 900 125.00 15:34:59 00071520661TRLO0 XLON 2487 125.00 15:34:59 00071520662TRLO0 XLON 53 125.00 15:34:59 00071520663TRLO0 XLON 1118 125.00 15:34:59 00071520664TRLO0 XLON 779 125.00 15:44:06 00071521029TRLO0 XLON 1000 125.00 15:44:06 00071521030TRLO0 XLON 1776 125.00 15:44:06 00071521031TRLO0 XLON 576 125.00 15:44:06 00071521032TRLO0 XLON 869 125.00 15:44:06 00071521033TRLO0 XLON 1108 125.00 15:44:06 00071521034TRLO0 XLON 155 125.00 15:48:07 00071521274TRLO0 XLON 805 125.00 15:48:07 00071521275TRLO0 XLON 2700 125.00 15:48:07 00071521276TRLO0 XLON 3161 125.00 16:02:07 00071521849TRLO0 XLON 955 125.00 16:02:07 00071521850TRLO0 XLON 948 125.00 16:02:07 00071521851TRLO0 XLON 629 125.00 16:02:07 00071521852TRLO0 XLON 629 125.00 16:02:07 00071521853TRLO0 XLON 997 124.50 16:09:06 00071522157TRLO0 XLON 2169 124.50 16:11:55 00071522300TRLO0 XLON 124 124.50 16:18:17 00071522639TRLO0 XLON 3000 124.50 16:25:55 00071522990TRLO0 XLON 3220 124.50 16:25:55 00071522991TRLO0 XLON 521 124.50 16:25:56 00071522992TRLO0 XLON 2367 124.50 16:25:56 00071522993TRLO0 XLON 662 124.50 16:26:06 00071523003TRLO0 XLON 333 124.50 16:26:06 00071523004TRLO0 XLON 1819 124.50 16:26:15 00071523008TRLO0 XLON 119 124.50 16:29:28 00071523203TRLO0 XLON 10 124.50 16:29:44 00071523242TRLO0 XLON 1592 124.50 16:29:44 00071523243TRLO0 XLON 13 124.50 16:29:44 00071523244TRLO0 XLON 8 124.50 16:29:48 00071523246TRLO0 XLON 12 124.50 16:29:57 00071523272TRLO0 XLON 126 124.50 16:35:24 00071523674TRLO0 XLON 770 124.50 16:35:24 00071523675TRLO0 XLON 810 124.50 16:35:24 00071523676TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

