Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 18:36 Uhr
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

For immediate release

25 September 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 137,942 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 854.92 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 56,848,655; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 168,142,648.

The figure of 168,142,648 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


© 2024 PR Newswire
